14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pitches it up again, outside off. Shreyas Iyer walks across and drags it with the inner half of his bat towards deep square leg for a boundary. This is smart batting by Shreyas Iyer. The drop has cost Rajasthan 10 runs so far!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wide of off, fuller ball. Shreyas Iyer leaves it alone. Wide called!
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Fuller length delivery, around middle. Shreyas Iyer walks across and whips it over deep square leg for a biggie.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller length delivery, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer pushes it uppishly towards mid off. The fielder there collects the ball on a bounce. Single taken!
14.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Oh, dear! Sanju Samson drops an easy catch! Shreyas Iyer gets a life. A shorter ball, down leg. Shreyas Iyer looks to pull this but he gets a slight outside edge towards the keeper. Sanju Samson dives to his left, and gets to the ball, but he fails to hold on to it. Single taken!
14.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! A full toss, wide of off. Shreyas Iyer leaves it alone. Wide called!
14.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer pushes it off the back foot towards deep cover for a single.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Tad shorter, around middle. Shreyas Iyer works it away towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Drifting in, on the pads, fuller ball. Venkatesh Iyer flicks it through square leg for a single.
Venkatesh Iyer comes out at number 6.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Ravichandran Ashwin gets the dangerous Andre Russell out for a first-ball duck! What a beauty by Ashwin! It's the carrom ball that has done the trick. A fuller ball, slower through the air, spinning away just a tad, around off. Andre Russell looks to defend this but he gets beaten on the outside edge. The ball goes on the hit the off pole.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Shreyas Iyer tucks it towards square leg and takes a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, shortish ball. Shreyas Iyer cuts it towards point.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full, around off. Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards cover.
Strategic break! Kolkata came out with a single intent and that was to chase this target down. The current run rate is way above the required run rate. Thanks to some brutal hitting by Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer, the former though found his way back to the pavilion. Rajasthan need to control the run rate and will hope to capitalize on this wicket of Nitish Rana. Andre Russell is the new man at the crease for Kolkata.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! This time Nitish Rana perishes and Yuzvendra Chahal has his man! Much-needed wicket for Rajasthan. A loopy ball, full, around middle. Nitish Rana gets down on his knee once again and sweeps this but the ball goes off the top edge towards long on. Jos Buttler takes an easy there.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Shreyas Iyer knocks it down to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (3 Runs) In the air...and that lands safe! Another tosses up delivery, around middle, fuller ball. Nitish Rana once again sweeps this towards deep mid-wicket. Shimron Hetmyer runs to his right, dives forward, and fails to get to the ball. Three taken!
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is bigger and better! A loopy ball, around middle, full in length. Nitish Rana gets down on his knee and slog-sweeps it over long on for a biggie.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! A fuller ball, around middle. Nitish Rana smashes it down the ground for a cracking boundary.
12.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no! A fuller ball, around the leg pole. Nitish Rana looks to reverse-sweep this but he misses and gets hit on the pad. Rajasthan do go up the review! No bat involved confirms UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows it is the umpire's call on impact and wickets hitting. Th on-field decision stays!
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, down leg. Shreyas Iyer scoops it over short fine leg for a couple of runs.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! A carrom ball this time, tad fuller, around middle. Shreyas Iyer shimmies down the pitch and dispatches it high over long on for a biggie.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Another fuller delivery, around middle. Nitish Rana strokes it towards long off and takes a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around midde. Shreyas Iyer pushes it down to long on off the back foot for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, very full, around middle. Nitish Rana knocks it towards long on and takes a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, down leg. Nitish Rana gets down on his knee and tries to reverse-sweep this but he misses.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tad shorter. Nitish Rana cuts it towards point for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, around middle. Shreyas Iyer steps down the pitch and pushes it towards long on for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full length, down the leg side. Nitish Rana sweeps it but he manages to get his glove on it and it goes towards short fine leg. Single taken!
10.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery, full, around middle. Shreyas Iyer knocks it down to long on for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wide of off, spinning away, fuller ball. Shreyas Iyer leaves it alone. Wide called.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, dow leg. Nitish Rana gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, fuller, outside off. Shreyas Iyer cuts it to short third man for a single.
