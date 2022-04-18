Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HAMMERED! Very full again, around off. Sanju Samson dispatches this one over long off for a maximum.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Another full toss, around middle. Sanju Samson looks to pull this away but he gets a top edge over Andre Russell at mid-wicket. Two taken!
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! A low full toss, outside off. Sanju Samson drives it over cover for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, full, outside off. Jos Buttler knocks it down to long off. Single taken!
14.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around off. Sanju Samson pushes it with the inner half of his bat towards long on for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Very full, wide of off. Jos Buttler slices it towards deep cover for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Spinning in, around middle and leg, short in length. Sanju Samson looks to pull this away but he manages to get an under edge back onto his pads.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short ball, down the leg side. Sanju Samson leaves it alone. Wide called!
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball again, around middle and leg. Sanju Samson works it away towards deep mid-wicket. A couple of runs taken once again.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around middle. Sanju Samson flicks it towards deep square leg for a couple of runs.
13.3 overs (3 Runs) Fullish ball, outside off. Jos Buttler leans to drive but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man. Andre Russell runs to his left, dives, and makes a good stop. Three taken!
13.2 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter, outside off. Sanju Samson lifts it over cover. Just a single taken!
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Fuller ball, around middle. Sanju Samson shimmies down the pitch and smashes it over long off for a biggie.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfect placement! Not a bad ball at all! A wide yorker this. Jos Buttler steers it past backward point for a boundary.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, around middle and leg. Sanju Samson flicks it towards mid-wicket. Single taken!
12.4 overs (1 Run) Slower, shorter, around middle. Jos Buttler pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Andre Russell does well to stop the ball with this right hand. Only a single.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A kind of a gift to Jos Buttler here! On a length, and on the pads. Jos Buttler heaves it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, on a length. Jos Buttler slashes it towards deep cover for a brace.
12.1 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! A length ball, darting it on the pads. Sanju Samson looks to flick this away on the leg side, but he gets a leading edge over the bowler's head. Single taken!
11.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Sanju Samson taps it towards short third man off the back foot for a single.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! An off-break this time, down leg. Sanju Samson looks to reverse-sweep this but he misses. The ball brushes off his pads and goes towards fine leg for a boundary.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Spinning away, outside off, shortish ball. Sanju Samson pushes it towards sweeper cover for a brace.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, slower through the air, outside off. Sanju Samson presses forward and defends it towards cover.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, on the pads. Jos Buttler works it away towards square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, tad shorter. Jos Buttler stays back and looks to cut this away, but he misses.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Another full-length delivery, outside off. Sanju Samson drives it uppishly over cover for a cracking boundary.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Pitches it up, outside off. Sanju Samson drives it past the fielder at mid off for a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, outside off. Jos Buttler taps it towards cover and tasks a quick single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace! Fuller delivery again, outside off. Jos Buttler wait for it and looks to drive this but he gets beaten due to lack of pace.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length, outside off. Jos Buttler pushes it past the diving fielder at cover for a brace.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller delivery, outside off. Jos Buttler drives it towards sweeper cover. Two taken!
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 164/2. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.