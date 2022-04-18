Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Marginally short, outside off. Aaron Finch taps it towards cover-point for a single. He retains the strike.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller ball, down the leg side, slower in pace. Aaron Finch leaves it alone. Wide given!
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! On a length, width on offer now. Aaron Finch slices it over point for a boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, wide of off. Shreyas Iyer makes room and slashes it towards deep point for a single.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shreyas Iyer is on the charge here. A full-length ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer waits for it and guides it past backward point for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Very full, outside off. Shreyas Iyer taps it towards mid off.
4.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around off. Aaron Finch taps it towards Shimron Hetmyer at cover and he runs across to the other end for a quick single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker-length delivery, outside off. Shreyas Iyer tries to steer it down to thrid man but he manages to get an inside edge towards the keeper.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, around middle. Shreyas Iyer pulls it towards deep square leg. Two taken!
3.4 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on a length, around the leg pole. Shreyas Iyer backs away and tries to block this but he misses. The ball goes off the pads towards the keeper.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller length delivery, around middle. Aaron Finch pushes it down the ground. The fielder at mid off will cut it out. Another single!
3.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, shortish ball again. Shreyas Iyer taps it towards cover off the back foot. Single taken!
3.1 overs (0 Run) Obed McCoy begins with a shorter ball, slower in pace, around middle and leg. Shreyas Iyer looks to pull this but he fails to get any bat on it.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Very full on this occasion, outside off. Aaron Finch pushes it towards point.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Another appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no again! Full again, nipping back in, on the pads. Aaron Finch misses his flick and gets pinged on the pads. That was certainly sliding down leg.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for Aaron Finch! He is finding his groove now! Boult pitches it up again, around middle. Aaron Finch smashes it past and over mid off for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Aaron Finch taps it towards cover.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done this time! Another fuller delivery, swinging in again, around middle and leg. Aaron Finch flicks it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no! A fuller delivery, tailing in, on the pads. Aaron Finch looks to flick this but he misses and gets hit on the pads. That was probably sliding down leg.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! On a length, outside off. Shreyas Iyer stays in his crease and tries to cut this away but he misses.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! A shorter ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer backs away and slashes it over point. The ball goes one bounce over the ropes for another boundary.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! On a length, outside off. Shreyas Iyer leans and tries to push this away but the ball goes off the outside edge past the first slip fielder towards third man for a boundary.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle and off. Aaron Finch swivels and pulls it towards the fielder at deep square leg for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! On a length, shaping away, outside off. Aaron Finch steps down the pitch and looks to push this away but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end. There a slip in place.
0.6 over (1 Run) On a length again, around middle. Shreyas Iyer taps it towards the right of the bowler and scampers through to the other end. 9 runs and a wicket off the over!
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards point off the back foot.
0.4 over (0 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Shreyas Iyer looks to pull this but he misses.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. A half-volley, on the pads. Shreyas Iyer stays back and flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shreyas Iyer gets off the mark in style! On a length, outside off. Shreyas Iyer opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man for a boundary.
Shreyas Iyer walks out at number 3.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Wicket on the first ball! What a start for Rajasthan! A fuller ball, outside off. Aaron Finch leans forward and taps it towards cover and he scampers through to the other end. Shimron Hetmyer collects the ball and score's a direct hit at the striker's end. Sunil Narine was nowhere near. He walks back without facing a ball.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.4 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 218, are 50/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.