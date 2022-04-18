Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal steers it down to third man for a single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Bye! Shorter ball, around middle. Jos Buttler looks to pull this away but he misses. The keeper fails to grab it. Bye taken!
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, fuller in length again. Jos Buttler slices it just over cover. Two runs taken!
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Very full on this occasion, around middle and off. Jos Buttler hammers it over mid off for a cracking boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! On a length, around off. Jos Buttler looks to heave this over on the leg side, but he misses. The ball flies just over the off pole.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Pat Cummins begins with a length delivery, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal taps it towards point and takes a single.
Change. Pat Cummins comes into the attack now for Kolkata.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfect placement and exquisite timing on that! Spinning away, outside off, short in length. Jos Buttler punches it off the back foot through cover for a boundary. 15 runs off the over!
3.5 overs (1 Run) Another shortish ball from 'round the wicket, around the pads. Devdutt Padikkal works it away through square leg for a single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Jos Buttler miscues his pull shot towards deep mid-wicket. Just a single taken!
3.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around middle. Jos Buttler flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! What a shot! He has made that look so easy! Tad shorter, around middle. Jos Buttler stays in his crease and lofts it straight down the ground off the back foot all the way for a biggie!
3.1 overs (1 Run) Shortis ball, around middle. Devdutt Padikkal works it away towards mid-wicket for a single.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) Fuller length delivery, outside off. Jos Buttler guides it towards third man. Venkatesh Iyer chases the ball and does well to keep the ball away from the ropes. But the batters take four runs anyway. There was a throw at the keeper's end, but Jos Buttler is well in! Excellent running.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Two Byes! Overthrow as well! A shorter ball, slower as well, around middle. Jos Buttler looks to pull this but he misses. Sheldon Jackson fails to grab the ball as well. They complete the first run. Venkatesh Iyer throws it directly at the striker's end. The ball hits the stumps and rolls away. The batters take another run!
2.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fuller in length, outside off. Jos Buttler looks to go over cover this time but he misses.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Very full, around middle and leg. Jos Buttler works it away towards mid on. No run there!
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A massive hit from Jos Buttler! A length delivery, around middle and off. Jos Buttler tonks it high over long on for a biggie.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! An overpitched delivery, around middle. Jos Buttler stays in his crease and smashes it down the ground for a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Jos Buttler pushes it towards mid off and takes a single. He retains the strike!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around off. Jos Buttler drives and finds the fielder at cover.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On a length now, darting it on the thigh pads. Devdutt Padikkal misses his flick and gets hit on the thigh pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and the batters sneak in a leg bye.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Devdutt Padikkal gets off the mark in style! A fuller ball, on the pads. Devdutt Padikkal uses his wrists and flicks it past mid-wicket for a boundary! First boundary for Rajasthan!
1.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, outside off. Jos Buttler pushes it towards mid off and scampers through to the other end.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Touch shorter, outside off, nipping back in at 134.5 clicks. Jos Buttler stays in his crease and tries to cut this away but he misses.
It will be Shivam Mavi to share the new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) On a length, around middle and off. Devdutt Padikkal blocks it out solidly. A tidy start! Just two runs off the first over!
0.5 over (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A fuller ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal looks to drive this but he misses. No run off the Free Hit!
0.5 over (2 Runs) No ball! Fuller length delivery, outside off. Jos Buttler guides it towards third man for a single. Jos Buttler and Rajasthan are up and running! Umesh Yadav has overstepped here and a no ball is called. Free Hit coming up!
0.4 over (0 Run) Make that four dots! Umesh Yadav drops it short now, around middle. Jos Buttler looks to pull this but he misses.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length again, outside off. Jos Buttler blocks it out with the inner half of his bat. Three dots in a row!
0.2 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Jos Buttler looks to push this away on the off side but he gets an inside edge just towards the leg side.
0.1 over (0 Run) Umesh Yadav begins with a length ball, around off. Jos Buttler defends it out off the back foot towards point.
The game is set to begin. The two umpires step out on the field. Kolkata players stride out to the middle as well and take their respective fielding positions. Followed by Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal who walk out to open for Rajasthan. Umesh Yadav to start with the new ball.
Pat Cummins is down for a chat. He says they do not look too far back, they have had good games previously and they need to have one today as well. Mentions that there was a lot of dew in the previous game and the team batting second does hold a slight advantage. Adds that there is no added pressure when you go out and bat and his main job is that of a fast bowler.
Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan is in for a chat. He says, they would've loved to bowl first as well but they try to set up a target after assessing the pitch initially. Mentions, every player needs to perform whenever the team requires. Says, failures are accepted as well with keeping in mind the players learn off it. Says they have three changes, Trent Boult comes into the side, Obed McCoy to make his Indian T20 League debut and Karun Nair makes his way into the side.
Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata says that they will bowl first, the wicket is quite hard and the boundary on one side is long while the other side is short so they are looking to chase. Mentions that they really need to set a good combination and execute the plans that they have discussed in the team meetings. Informs that they have one change, Mavi comes in for Aman. Further adds that the overseas players have been in good form and it is important for the team if they perform, even the domestic players have been performing well.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(C/ WK), Karun Nair (In for Rassie van der Dussen), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult (In for James Neesham), Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy (In for Kuldeep Sen).
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sheldon Jackson (WK), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi (In for Aman Khan), Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Kolkata. They have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is down near the pitch. He says that the wicket is a beauty, with a lot of grass on it, a bit hard as well, and we can expect another high-scoring game. Adds that on one square the boundary is long and while on the other square it is short. It is a batting paradise!
Sunil Narine receives his 150th cap and a special jersey from Brendon McCullum. He is all set to play his 150th match for Kolkata.
Kolkata have only won two games out of their last five matches and will hope to regain their momentum. The spin-twins of Rajasthan have been in top form and have managed to strangle the opposition in the middle-overs. This time though the task won't be easy against a side filled with power-hitters. Which team will extend their gap with 2 points? We shall find out soon, as the toss is not far away.
Hello and a warm welcome to all! It is now time for game number 30 which sees a contest between Rajasthan and Kolkata. Both teams are sailing on the same boat at this point, with 6 points each and both looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a defeat in their previous fixture. This game should be no less than a cracker.
... MATCH DAY ...
