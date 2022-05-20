Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Jaiswal sweeps it to short fine leg.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Jaiswal drives it to long off for a single.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Darted on middle and leg. Jaiswal works it towards deep backward square leg for a couple.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A tossed up delivery, on off. Devdutt Padikkal pushes it towards backward point for a single.
Devdutt Padikkal comes in at number 4.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Mitchell Santner with a sharp catch off his own bowling and Samson departs! This is a fuller delivery on off. Samson goes deep in his crease and smashes it straight back towards the bowler. It is hit with great power. However, Mitchell Santner shows great reflexes and takes a brilliant catch. Can Chennai comeback with couple of quick wickets here?
8.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches on middle and it turns away a bit. Samson looks to work it towards the leg side but gets a leading edge and the ball falls short of Mitchell Santner.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter one on middle. Samson blocks it towards the off side.
DRINKS! Well, Rajasthan are off to a flier here. Just like Chennai, they lost an early wicket and then came the carnage. Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken on the bowling and Sanju Samson has just given him support from the other end. With 84 runs needed off 72 balls, it should be fairly straightforward for Rajasthan. Chennai need wickets and they need them in clusters to get back into the game. Let's see how the middle phase plays out.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, around leg. Samson works it to fine leg for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Half-volley again on off. This time Sanju hits it hard but straight to Santner at covers in the ring. Good stop by the Kiwi!
7.4 overs (0 Run) Overpitched on off. Samson drives it to covers.
7.3 overs (1 Run) The fullish length again and outside off. Jaiswal drives it off the outside half of his blade towards third man for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sprays down the leg side again. This time Dhoni moves swiftly and collects the ball as the batter lets it go.
7.2 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Jaiswal drives it to covers.
7.2 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Have to say, Dhoni could have done better there! A full delivery but down the leg side. Jaiswal looks to clip it but misses as the ball is way down the leg side. Dhoni moves to his right but the ball brushes his gloves and goes through him.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Matheesha Pathirana starts off with a fullish delivery on off at 138.8 kph. Jaiswal drives it to mid off.
Matheesha Pathirana comes into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) An arm ball on middle. Samson goes back and defends it. 92 needed now from 78 balls!
6.5 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on leg again. Jaiswal works it to short fine leg for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on leg. Samson works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off. Jaiswal pushes it to long off for an easy single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side again, around off. This time the punch from Jaiswal goes straight to the cover fielder in the ring.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal greets Mitchell Santner with a boundary! Shorter length outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal gets into the position early and punches it through covers for a boundary.
First change in the bowling as Mitchell Santner comes on to bowl.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and slower one again, on off. Samson with a solid block. End of the Powerplay and it is a good one for Rajasthan as they are cruising at 52/1.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Samson looks to cut but misses as the ball seams away a bit.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! After a good last ball, Simarjeet Singh follows it up with a poor delivery! On a length, around leg. Samson looks to clip it but misses. The ball brushes his pads and races away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A slower full ball, on leg. Samson works it towards the leg side. Good delivery this!
5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Yashasvi Jaiswal punches it to deep point for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A slower fullish delivery on off. Yashasvi Jaiswal drives it to mid off.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 9.4 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 151, are 72/2. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.