Right then, Rajasthan have a modest total to chase here and seal the second spot on the points table. Rajasthan will be backing themselves to chase this down with the kind of batting lineup they have. However, we have seen strange things happening in cricket and it will be interesting to see how the Chennai bowlers go about their business tonight. The run-chase coming up your way shortly.
Yuzvendra Chahal is once again the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. Let's hear from him. Chahal says that he is happy and it's always good to see a fight between the spinners for the most wickets in the competition. He says that he knows that he is now on par with Imran Tahir for most wickets by a spinner in the competition. Mentions that 150 is certainly a chasable total and they should get it. Adds that MS Dhoni is a power-hitter so it is important to vary the pace and the length as well and that's what he looked to do. Ends by saying that it's now in the hands of the batters to chase the total down.
Chennai's innings was all about Moeen Ali today. He was the one who provided them with momentum in the Powerplay after they lost Gaikwad early. He raced to 59 runs inside the Powerplay but saw wickets falling at the other end and that made him curb his attacking instincts. Dhoni joined him in the 11th over but could not get going. It has been a problem for Chennai as they have lost wickets in cluster this season and once again like the last game they failed to get those finishing punches. Moeen Ali scored 93 runs from the total of 150 and in the end, Chennai look well short of the par score at this high-scoring venue.
If you ever had doubts about the quality of Rajasthan's bowling, today was the day where all your doubts might be cleared. They were carted all around the park in the Powerplay by Moeen Ali despite Boult getting an early wicket but with the pitch being a belter there is always a possibility of bowlers going for runs in the Powerplay. However, the quality of Rajasthan's bowling came to the fore as Ashwin got them back into the game with the wicket of Conway after the Powerplay. Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals after that as Chahal and Obed McCoy outfoxed batters with clever change of pace. Chennai's innings was never allowed to go in the fifth gear after that and Rajasthan in the end will be happy to chase down this total.
75 runs in the Powerplay and just 75 from the next 14 overs. Sums up the batting performance of Chennai perfectly. Chennai will be very disappointed with this score after getting off to a flier in the Powerplay and especially this being a high-scoring venue. Have to say that Rajasthan are the favourites to win this game now and once again it is their mighty bowling lineup that has delivered.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Top over from Obed McCoy to end proceedings. Short of a length, over middle. Singh pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a couple of runs. Chennai finish with 150/6!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Around the hips, Mitchell Santner swings it behind square on the leg side. They look for two but the man at the backward square leg fence is quick to get across. Just a single then.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Santner stands tall and drives it straight to the man at covers.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Slower again, on the stumps this time and Singh manages to push it down the ground for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Another good slower delivery, on a length and slanted across the right-hander. Singh tries to nudge it behind point but misses.
Simarjeet Singh is the next man in.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Moeen Ali holes out and it has gone from bad to worse for Chennai. It's the back of the hand slower delivery from Obed McCoy, well under 100 clicks. Ali hangs deep and just looks to swing through the line. Ali ends up hitting it straight down the throat of Riyan Parag at long off and he doesn't drop those. Right at the death, bot set batters have perished for Chennai and Rajasthan right on top of proceedings here.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Courageous bowling from Yuzvendra Chahal and the extra delivery has proved to be a positive one for him. Chahal tosses it up full and outside off, the ball turns away as well. MS Dhoni tries to fetch it and drag it towards the mid-wicket fence but only manages to get the toe end on it. The ball goes a long way up but Jos Buttler at the wide long on fence settles under it well and takes a fine catch. Another good outing for Chahal and Dhoni has to depart.
Mitchell Santner is the next man in and Obed McCoy will bowl the last over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chahal looks to bowl it wide but it's just a bit too wide. Dhoni looks to attack it but pulls out of the shot at the last moment.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Chahal sees Ali coming down the track and pushes it wider. Ali gets an inside edge towards backward square leg and picks up a run.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Dhoni thumps it along the ground towards long off for a single.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Looped up, well outside off. MS Dhoni waits for it and drives it powerfully through covers for a couple of runs. Excellent work in the deep from Neesham yet again.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Another teaser for the substitute fielder James Neesham. Around middle and leg, Ali gets low and slog-sweeps it on the bounce to Neesham at the mid-wicket fence who almost came in a bit too much. Single taken.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the leg side, Moeen Ali sweeps hard and even though it is mistimed, the ball goes past backward square leg and runs away into the fence.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Ali shuffles across and gets it over backward point for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling across the left-hander. Ali stands tall and plays it on the up, straight to the man at cover.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely done! Krishna hides the slower ball well and bowls it at just 101 clicks on middle. Dhoni looks to work it away leg side but gets a leading edge towards mid off. Single taken.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) On middle, heaved away in front of square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Good comeback! Pacy bumper, around off. With third man inside the ring, Dhoni just looks to help it over him but is beaten by pace.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! Length ball, 143.2 kph and right in the slot on off. MS Dhoni clears the front leg and clobbers it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Prasidh Krishna will bowl out.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, a fair bit outside off. Ali has a thrash at it but is once again beaten. Even after the boundary, only 6 runs come off the over.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Really well executed slower delivery, full and close to the off stump. Ali is way too early in his swing and gets comprehensively beaten.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Pacy delivery, on a length and outside off. Ali looks to slap it away but misses.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss on the pads and swung away behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe! Spicy bumper from Obed McCoy, right around the helmet. Ali takes his eyes off the ball and just swings his bat at it. The ball goes high and around mid-wicket. The substitute fielder James Neesham races in from the deep and valiantly dives but can't get there. Two taken.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one, fuller and on off. Moeen Ali backs away but can't get it through covers, opportunity missed there.
Obed McCoy is back on. He has been brilliant so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Tidy over from Prasidh Krishna, just 3 singles off it. Slower one, on a length and around off. Ali hangs back and nudges it past point for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Just short of a good length, on off. Dhoni pulls it down to wide long on for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row now and the pressure keeps on mounting. Very full and around off, Dhoni drives it to the man at extra cover.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Good short ball from Krishna, at a good height and outside off. Dhoni doesn't play at it.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length, at almost 140 clciks and close to the off pole. Dhoni taps it off the back foot towards cover-point.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Krishna goes full and wide, Ali has a slash at it and gets it down to third man for just a single.
