Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) This is pushed through fuller and quicker on leg stump. Hetmyer just nudges it out on the leg side.
Shimron Hetmyer is the next man in.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A maiden wicket in the tournament for Prashant Solanki and what a big one this could prove to be. Solanki drags it down again around leg stump and invites Yashasvi Jaiswal to take on the longer boundary. Jaiswal goes after it but goes a bit too hard at it. Jaiswal ends up mistiming it towards the backward square leg fence. Matheesha Pathirana slides in to take a good catch. 47 needed now off 31 balls.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent piece of fielding from Narayan Jagadeesan. Dragged down again and around leg stump. Jaiswal pulls it hard and towards the square leg fence. Jagadeesan sprints to his left from deep mid-wicket and pulls it back in. Two taken.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Ashwin strokes it down to long off for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Flatter this time, around leg stump. Jaiswal looks to pull but gets it off the pads towards backward square leg. Just a leg bye then.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easily done by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Solanki starts off with a tossed-up delivery on middle. Jaiswal steps down the track and lofts it with the turn, all the way over the long on fence for a biggie.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, swept away hard to the man at the backward square leg fence for a run. 10 runs come off it. 57 needed now off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, on off. Ashwin dabs it towards point and sets off for a quick single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Ashwin pushes it towards mid on.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A bit slower, on off. Jaiswal eases it through covers for a single and that will be his FIFTY, a well-compiled innings from the young man. Now he will look to stay till the end and get his side over the line.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Dragged down from Ali this time, Ashwin tucks it behind square on the leg side for just a single.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Some intent right after the break and Ravichandran Ashwin has smoked it. Flighted delivery on middle, Ashwin dances down the track and launches it over the wide long on fence for a huge hit.
DRINKS! Rajasthan have lost the rhythm after the Powerplay with couple of wickets and some tidy overs from Chennai, exactly the same way Chennai lost it post the Powerplay when they were batting. However, the target is still within Rajasthan's grasp and they just need be clever here and take those calculated risks when required. 67 needed now from 42 balls and let's see how things pan out in the final phase of this game.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Ashwin lofts it over extra cover and picks up a single. It's been ages since the last boundary and the required rate just keeps on rising.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up on leg stump, Ashwin just pushes it back towards the bowler.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Sent back! on the pads, tickled away to short fine leg. Ashwin looks to sneak in a single but Jaiswal sends him back.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter again, angled into middle. Yashasvi Jaiswal backs away and cuts it through covers for one more.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! This is darted into middle and leg, Ashwin gets a leading edge through covers as he looks to work it leg side. A single taken.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, close to the off pole. Jaiswal cuts it hard to deep point for a single.
Mitchell Santner (2-0-11-1) is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A bit slower and on the pads. Jaiswal works it through mid-wicket and collects a run. Just 5 singles and a wicket off it.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A bit flighted, on off. Ashwin leans in and pushes it through mid on for one more.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A tad shorter, angled into middle. Jaiswal rocks back and eases it through cover-point for a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on middle. Ashwin just knocks it down to long on for a single.
Ravichandran Ashwin walks out to the middle now.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned up! Deja vu! Are we really watching a mirror image of the first innings? Nicely drifted into middle stump from Moeen Ali. Devdutt Padikkal with absolutely no intent looks to sweep but is nowhere near the pitch of the ball. The ball dips and goes on to hit the top of middle stump. An uncanny innings from Padikkal comes to an end and Rajasthan lose their third.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, down leg. Jaiswal gets down on one knee and sweeps it to deep backward square leg for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A tidy over from Matheesha Pathirana, just the two singles off it. Around off, Padikkal can't get it away.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Unlucky! Full and straight, Padikkal drills it straight a bit too straight though as he shatters the middle stump at the opposite end.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Good short ball from Pathirana, around off and at a good height. Padikkal looks to get it up and over the keeper's head but misses.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, Jaiswal forces the drive towards cover-point and picks up a single. The boundaries have completely dried up at the moment.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full and off stump, this is driven down to long on for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) This is a bit shorter and on the body. Padikkal looks to turn it leg side but gets a leading edge onto the off side.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 151, are 105/4. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.