13.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Dhoni lunges forward and pushes it to long off for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air on middle. Ali works it to long on for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball! Ashwin spears it on middle. Ali drives it left of Ashwin and he stops it.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Goes quicker and fuller on off. Ali dabs it to point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Another single for MSD to start the over! Ashwin pushes it quicker on middle. Dhoni works it towards the leg side for a single.
DRINKS! At one stage it looked like Moeen Ali is going to take Chennai past the 200-run mark with ease but Rajasthan have done really well to pick up wickets and slow down the scoring rate. This has made Ali notch down a gear or two but with just 7 more overs left, Ali and Dhoni will like to go after the bowling. Rajasthan will look to keep on taking wickets which will keep the scoring rate in check as well. A fascinating final phase of the innings awaits. Also, Ravichandran Ashwin comes back in to finish his spell.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Dhoni takes a quick single but it is another good over for Rajasthan! Back of a length,around off and it is that off-cutter again. Dhoni goes back and covers the line of the ball to works it towards the leg side. A single taken.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Ali drives it to long off for just a single again. Boundaries are not coming for Chennai now!
12.4 overs (1 Run) A slower low full toss on off. Dhoni manages to push it towards the off side and takes a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller ball on middle. Ali pushes it to long on for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries a slower full ball but sprays it down the leg side. Ali lets it go.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Ohh...Samson drops another tough chance! Second life for Dhoni! Back of a length and angling across the batter. Dhoni looks to push it away. However, the ball takes the outside edge of his blade and goes towards right of Samson. He dives but fails to pouch it. A single taken.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Ali dabs it towards the off side and takes a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower fullish delivery, around leg. Ali looks to clip it but misses.
Obed McCoy (1-0-2-1) is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to end the over! Back of a length, on off. Dhoni goes back and defends it towards the off side. Another quiet over and Rajasthan are doing well in this middle over phase.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Ali dabs it to backward point for a single. 100 up for Chennai!
11.4 overs (1 Run) This time full and angling into leg. Dhoni easily works it to fine leg for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and angling into the body on off from 'round the wicket. Dhoni defends it towards the leg side.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Ali steers it towards third man for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter one on off. Dhoni pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery, outside off. Dhoni drives it towards cover for a single. The throws was a bit wide and that allows Moeen to complete a single easily.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Ohh..tough chance goes down! It is a flatter and quicker one and slightly shorter around off. Dhoni looks to punch it. However, he gets the under edge of his blade and the ball goes at a low height towards Samson. He fails to catch it and the ball goes behind it.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Goes flatter on off. Dhoni blocks it out again.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Another lovely flighted delivery on off. Dhoni defends it towards the off side.
The skipper, MS Dhoni walks in at number 6.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Good sharp catch by Devdutt Padikkal at first slip and Chennai lose another one! Rajasthan are well and truely back in this game now. Nicely tossed up delivery on off. Entices the batter to come forward. Ambati Rayudu pushes for the forward defence. However, the ball turns a bit and takes the outside edge of his blade. It goes towards first slip and Devdutt Padikkal takes a good low catch. The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm whether it is fair catch or not and the replays confirm that fingers are well under the ball.
Ambati Rayudu seems to have been caught at first slip but the on-field umpires have gone upstairs to have a look for a clean catch. The replay shows that Padikkal's fingers are underneath and OUT is the decision on the big screen.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Slower pace on off. Ali works it to long on for a single.
