4.6 overs (1 Run) Should have been a couple but they settle for the single. Shorter, on the body, Jaiswal pulls it in front of square on the leg side and looks for two but Samson sends him back.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Low full toss this time, drifting onto the pads. Jaiswal clips it through backward square leg and picks up yet another boundary.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Good shot for no run. Back of a length, on off. Jaiswal with a crunching back-foot punch but it is half-stopped at covers. The batters don't go for the risky single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off and skidding through. Samson gets it off the inner half of the bat behind square on the leg side for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length again, around off, this is nicely timed again but straight to the man at mid off.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delightful from Sanju Samson. Length ball, angled across the right-hander, Samson with just a perfectly timed punch through the cover region for a boundary.
Mukesh Choudhary continues despite being expensive in his first two overs.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Top delivery! Simarjeet Singh with a snorter over off stump. Jaiswal does well to sway his head away from the line of the ball.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The aggressive intent from Yashasvi Jaiswal is helping him pick up boundaries here. Just short of a length, around off. Jaiswal leans back and muscles it off the toe end of the bat, one bounce into the mid-wicket fence.
3.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length, close to the off stump. Samson hangs back and just times it sweetly to deep point for one more.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, pushed away to mid off for a quick run.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Length again, at the stumps this time and Samson just works it towards wide mid on for a single.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the gap! Length ball, outside off and this is shaping away from the batter. Sanju Samson just throws his hands at it and luckily for him, the ball goes in between the fielders at third slip and gully for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Very full and angling into the pads, Jaiswal nudges it towards square leg.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length this time, angled into middle and leg. Jaiswal looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quick hands from Jaiswal this time. Choudhary looks to bounce out Jaiswal but the latter pounces on it and crunches it through mid-wicket for another boundary.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This has flown! Good length ball, outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal goes hard at it and gets a thick outside edge that goes one bounce and into the third man fence.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely shape on the ball. Choudhary goes fuller and tighter on off stump, Jaiswal has a big swing at it but the ball shapes away and he is beaten past the outside edge.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Jaiswal pushes it towards covers.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Samson stands up tall and just times it through covers to get off the mark with a brace.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A bit of hunger in the eyes of Singh now as he bends his back and bowls a good short ball around off. Sanju Samson just watches it go past him.
Sanju Samson walks in at number 3.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jos Buttler departs cheaply and his poor run of form in the second half of this league stage continues. This is just a length ball, wide of the off stump and shaping away. Buttler shuffles across the off stump but doesn't move his feet as he looks to whip it leg side. The outside edge is taken and Moeen Ali takes a sharp catch at first slip. Simarjeet Singh has the early breakthrough that Chennai needed.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, well outside off. Buttler looks to drive it through covers but is beaten past the outside edge.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Around the hips, Jaiswal looks to pull but gets it off the thigh pads. The ball pops up around leg gully and the batters get a leg bye.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just like Choudhary, Yashasvi Jaiswal greets Simarjeet Singh with a boundary as well. This is a half-volley, well outside off, Jaiswal lays into it and gets it over the point region for a cracking boundary.
Simarjeet Singh to start from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Edgy way to get off the mark from Jos Buttler. Close to the off pole, Buttler just opens the face of the bat at the last moment and edges it really fine. Simarjeet Singh runs around to his length from the third man fence and dives in to save two runs for his team. 11 off the first over, a good one for Rajasthan.
0.5 over (0 Run) Fuller, on off stump. Buttler stays solid in defense.
The boundary on the second ball has meant that Rajasthan have qualified for the playoffs! The next target for them now is to win this game and seal that second spot.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length, on leg stump. Buttler tucks it away to mid-wicket.
0.3 over (1 Run) Choudhary shortens his length and bowls it straighter. Jaiswal with an awkward looking pull shot towards mid-wicket for a single.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back! Choudhary pitches it a bit further up, around off and Jaiswal with a controlled punch past the man at mid off for yet another boundary.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to start off the innings! Mukesh Choudhary starts off with a length ball, around off and shaping away as well. Yashasvi Jaiswal just drives it uppishly and through covers for a boundary. Rajasthan are up and running here.
