Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan, says that they are comfortable doing both but they would have liked to bat first. Informs that they have one change with Shimron Hetmyer coming in for James Neesham. Says that Shimron Hetmyer had a couple of practice sessions and he is looking good. Tells that they have played good cricket so far and would like to finish on a high.
MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, says that they will bat first because they want to give their batters enough time so they don't have any scoreboard pressure. Informs that they have made one change with Ambati Rayudu coming back in for Shivam Dube. About Rajvardhan Hangargekar, MS Dhoni says that he bowls a good length with decent pace as well and he wants to groom players like him who come in from the Under-19 level and give them ample time as well and that is the chat with the bowling coaches as well. Mentions that they want to win and they have a balanced side as well. Regarding his future with Chennai, Dhoni replies he definitely will be around and feels that it would be unfair to not say thank you by playing in Chennai. Further hopes that in the next season, they will be travelling more around the country and it will give him the chance to thank everyone. Tells that he will be working hard to come back strong next year.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C) (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer (In place of James Neesham), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu (In place of Shivam Dube), Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (C) (WK), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Chennai. They have elected to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Sunil Gavaskar inspects the pitch. He says that it is generally a good batting surface and it will stay that way. The key is to survive the new ball and the early overs, after which the batters can take on the bowlers. There might be something for the spinners but still, batters will dominate.
Chennai, on the other hand, decided to try some new players in the last game with an eye on the future. All three young players that were brought into the playing XI had a decent outing and this is another great opportunity for Chennai to give some game time to the youngsters. They have a big fan base and their fans would be hoping that Dhoni and his boys finish the season on a high. However, the bigger question is, can Rajasthan register a win to seal the second spot on the points table? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
Rajasthan have been one of the consistent teams of this season with Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal leading with the bat and ball respectively. However, the middle order has been a bit of an issue for Rajasthan and with Shimron Hetmyer back after a break, they will be upbeat about their chances in this crucial game for them.
It is Rajasthan going up against Chennai in game number 68 which is the last game at the Brabourne Stadium this season. Brabourne has been a high-scoring venue and it might well turn out to be a battle of sixes between two powerful batting lineups. Rajasthan are in with a golden chance of booking a second spot on the points table and a win in this game will seal the second spot for them. A loss, especially a big loss for Rajasthan can make things quite interesting as they have not yet officially sealed that playoff berth. A lot to look forward to and let's hope for an exciting ride as we welcome all of you to our coverage.
