Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler is having a season to remember in IPL 2022 and with his team all set to take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 for a place in the final, the run machine needs to come good for the men in pink. With 629 runs in 14 matches, Buttler is sitting pretty on top of the Orange Cap list and he would hope to take home the coveted prize this year.

Buttler has so far slammed three centuries and three half-centuries this season and will be hoping to get another big one in the crucial match.

The England batter has been a sensation cricket's shortest format and has some memorable knocks to his name in international and franchise T20 cricket.

When he takes the ground in Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Tuesday and if the weather gods permit, then Buttler could join an elite list of batter with 8000 runs in T20 cricket.

Promoted

He currently has 7964 runs in 312 T20 matches. If he gets 36 runs or more on Tuesday then he will become the third Englishman after Alex Hales and Luke Wright to reach the 8000-run mark in T20s.

Buttler is also just 1 century away from equalling Virat Kohli's record of most centuries in a single IPL season. Kohli had hit 4 in the 2016 season and Buttler is on three this year.