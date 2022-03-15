He has been a one-match wonder in IPL but Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on Tuesday said that he would need to shoulder a lot of responsibility when he comes out to bat during the upcoming Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans start their IPL campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede stadium. Tewatia, whose prowess to his sixes is well-known, has been picked up by Gujarat Titans for a whooping Rs 9 crore and is an integral part of the team.

Asked about his role, Tewatia told select reporters,"The role is the same, what is there in the middle-order, from the batting point of view, myself and Hardik (Pandya) are there in the middle, we will need to take a lot of responsibility and also we will be playing in Mumbai, and we will try and stick to the plans while bowling." The role of Nos 6,7 and 8 is very important in an IPL side as it is primarily that of a finisher.

"Like you said the role of an all-rounder is important and it is there in every team, the one who bat at 6-7-8 their role is very important, that they have less time and more opportunity to make an impact. It is an important role and we can put the team in a good position," Tewatia said.

"If we bat first, we try to finish well and if we are chasing, we will try and see how we can get over the finish line, and we will prepare accordingly," he elaborated.

Tewatia, whose favourite cricketer is former India swashbuckling all-rounder Yuvraj Singh; also said he was very keen to fulfil the "unfinished business" which was to win the coveted IPL Trophy.

"Unfinished business, we can say that I have not won an IPL trophy, so if you say finished unfinished business, that is the first priority (to win it)," the all-rounder, who hails from Haryana, quipped.

"If our franchise wins the trophy in the first year, there will be no bigger thing than it," he added.

He also said that he tries to make the team win from any situation.

"The effort is to do well from any situation and make the team win," he signed off.

