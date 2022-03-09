Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been named as the replacement for England opener Jason Roy in Gujarat Titans' squad, confirmed IPL on Wednesday. "Gujarat Titans (GT) have signed Rahmanullah Gurbaz as a replacement for the England batter Jason Roy for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022," IPL said in an official release.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Rahmanullah Gurbaz joins Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Jason Roy. #TATAIPL



Gurbaz, an Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter, has played 20 T20Is, and has 534 runs against his name with the help of 3 half-centuries and a strike rate close to 138 in the T20 internationals.

Gurbaz, who joins Gujarat Titans at his base price of INR 50 Lakh, will be the third Afghanistan cricketer alongside Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad to feature for the franchise.

Gujarat Titans, who will be making their IPL debut this year, will face Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of the TATA IPL 2022 on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.