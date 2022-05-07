Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a tidy over from Liam Livingstone! On the pads, this is swept towards short fine leg for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) That one comes back in late, more like an arm-ball which swings in, it is pushed down to long off for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Just another single! On off, this is pushed down to long off.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower but down the leg side. Wided.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal strokes it through covers for one more. He is oozing in confidence now. He is walking at the bowlers.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on off, Devdutt Padikkal pushes it through covers and gets to the other end.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A slower one now, length and on off, Padikkal guides it to point.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Jaiswal is timing it really well! Outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Devdutt Padikkal guides it down to third man for one.
Devdutt Padikkal is the next man in.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a massive wicket, massive, massive wicket for Punjab as they have got the Rajasthan skipper! Rishi Dhawan provides the goods. He is making it a habit of getting the opposition skipper. Got Pandya in the last game and now Samson and at the right time. A slower one, shorter in length. Samson steps out and looks to go over covers. This one does not arrive all that quickly. He hits it straight up in the air and the man at covers, Shikhar Dhawan takes it. 105 needed in 71.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! That is a beauty of a shot! Yashasvi Jaiswal makes room. This is bowled full and on middle, he lifts it over the cover fielder and it lands on the ropes. The last ball spoils the over completely.
7.5 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! Flatter and on off, this one turns away. YJ is beaten as he tries to push at it.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track but yorks himself, he jams it out towards backward point for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for two.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Lands it well first up! Tosses it up on off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
DRINKS! This has been a fantastic start for Rajasthan despite losing Jos Buttler early. They are going at almost 11 an over and Punjab need wickets to stem the run-flow here. Rajasthan would hope that these two can carry the same momentum forward but it is also important for Samson to bat most part of the innings and not throw his wicket away as the required rate is already under control. An interesting passage of play coming up as it is time for some spin. Rahul Chahar is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A good comeback from the bowler after going for a boundary on the first ball! On middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to play the paddle scoop, Rishi bowls it full and wide outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal misses.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! They need a lot more of these! Shorter and on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal guides it to point.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Samson strokes it down the ground, it goes on the bounce to long off for one. The ball is pinging off the bat.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is glorious! Fuller and on off, Samson leans into it and creams it through extra cover for a boundary.
Rishi Dhawan is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A snigle to end and that is an amazing Powerplay for Rajasthan! This is full and outside off, this is hit through point for one. Rajasthan are 67 for 1 and only need another 123 in 84.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is brilliantly timed again! Shorter and outside off, Samson waits, opens the face of the bat and guides it past point for a boundary, Precision and timing there.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! This is short and outside off, Sanju Samson slashes at it, it goes off the outside edge past short third man for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) A slower one on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal drops it on the off side and gets to the other end.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length and on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal defends it.
5.1 overs (1 Run) That is a really good field placement from Punjab! They have a deep cover in place. They know Samson's strength. Fuller and outside off, this is driven through covers for one.
