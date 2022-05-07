Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Prasidh Krishna goes for a short delivery on off. Jonny Bairstow pulls it nicely towards deep square leg for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is hit towards deep cover for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) A length delivery, around off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa steers it towards backward point for a single.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now a more convincing shot! A fullish delivery on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Prasidh Krishna is greeted with a boundary in the first ball of his new spell. It is on the shorter side and a slower one. Bhanuka Rajapaksa skips down the track but gets in a awkward position. He still goes for the pull shot and the ball goes off the top edge towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over and Jonny Bairstow now moves into 40s! Slightly shorter, around off. Jonny Bairstow cuts it hard through point and the ball races away towards the fence for a boundary. Another expensive over from Kuldeep Sen.
8.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A full delivery and down the leg side. Jonny Bairstow lets it go.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Ohh..how close is that? Sen with a full delivery, around off. Jonny Bairstow goes for a big swing across the line. He misses and the ball goes just past the off pole to the keeper. Lucky there Jonny Bairstow!
8.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa cuts it firmly towards sweeper cover for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss this time! It is full and outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa goes for a big booming drive but misses.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Here we go... Bhanuka Rajapaksa with a big hit! A fullish delivery, around off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa dances down the track and slams it over long off for a maximum.
8.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal from the bowler but it is going down leg. A fullish delivery on leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to flick it but misses and the ball hits his pads.
Change!
7.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end the over! 8 runs coming from it. A fuller delivery on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa pushes it to long on for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and fuller on leg. Jonny Bairstow works it left of short fine leg for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter on middle and leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa works it to mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A slightly shorter delivery on middle. Jonny Bairstow pushes it to long on for a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jonny Bairstow likes playing his sweeps and reverse-sweeps. This time he brings out reverse-sweep to this full ball on off. He hits it in the gap through backward point for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Ashwin goes flatter and shorter outside off. Jonny Bairstow cuts it to point.
DRINKS! Punjab have begun well! Yes, they have lost Dhawan but Jonny Bairstow has been the key so far for them. They would hope he can bat long and the others to bat around him and take themselves to a big score. Rajasthan on the other hand, will know a wicket or two and they can keep Punjab in check. An interesting passage of play coming up.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery again to end the over! Slower in the air and it is probably a googly this time, on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa blocks it off the front foot.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled. Slightly quicker in the air, on off. Jonny Bairstow defends it off the front foot towards covers and takes a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa works it behind square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air, on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa skips down the track and pushes it back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bhanuka Rajapaksa likes playing his shots and he goes after Chahal this time. A tossed up delivery on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa gets to the pitch of the ball and slams it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A tossed up delivery on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa blocks it off the front foot.
Change! Yuzvendra Chahal is on now!
Review time! Ashwin really liked it but his appeal for an LBW is turned down. Seems to be going down leg.
5.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Ashwin darts this around middle and leg. Jonny Bairstow looks to sweep but misses. The ball hits this pads and there is an appeal as the ball goes behind square on the leg side. Ashwin convinces Samson to take the review. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved. The Ball Tracker rolls and it shows that the impact is outside leg. So Jonny Bairstow can continue.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and around off again. Jonny Bairstow cuts it to point this time.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten this time! A flatter one, around off. Jonny Bairstow looks to cut it away but misses.
5.3 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa drives it to covers for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa blocks it off the front foot.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa walks out to bat now!
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch by Jos Buttler! Just the moment of brilliance Rajasthan needed and the in-form Shikhar Dhawan departs! A fuller delivery on middle. Shikhar Dhawan looks to hit it over mid on. He almost gets it over Jos Buttler but the man just jumps and puts his right hand up to take a stunner. An early wicket for Ashwin and just the opening Rajasthan needed.
