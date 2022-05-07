Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Top job from Arshdeep Singh!
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Wow, is there life left in this game still? 8 needed now from 7 balls! What an over this has been from the young Arshdeep Singh! It is a low full toss, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal looks to hit it away hard. However, he gets no timing and hits it straight to Mayank Agarwal at covers. The skipper makes no mistake and takes the catch to keep his team in the game.
18.4 overs (0 Run) This guy is simply outstanding! A perfect yorker again, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal manages to dig it out to covers.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Good over so far by Singh, just 3 singles! Nails a perfect yorker, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer just manages it to push it towards covers and they go for a quick single. The fielder there has a shy at the batter's end but misses.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Single again! A very full delivery, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal hits it wide of long off for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Nails a yorker, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer just about manages to dig it out right of the bowler for a single.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over and 16 runs from this very important over! A shorter delivery on middle. Devdutt Padikkal clips it behind square on the leg side towards deep backward square leg fence for a boundary. Just 11 needed now from 12 balls!
17.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, around leg. Shimron Hetmyer looks to pull but gets the inside edge on his body. A single taken towards the leg side.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ohh...poor bowling this by Rabada and Shimron Hetmyer takes full advantage of it. A low full toss on leg. Shimron Hetmyer whips it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
17.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Almost a wicket but in the end a dot ball! A short delivery, around leg by Rabada. Shimron Hetmyer looks to pull but misses. The keeper takes the catch and they appeal for a caught behind. The umpire though is not interested and Punjab take a review. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved. So Shimron Hetmyer will continue.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around leg. Devdutt Padikkal works it to deep square leg for a single. Can Rabada get a wicket in this over?
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Big boundary this and much-needed one for Devdutt Padikkal! A short ball, around off. Devdutt Padikkal hangs back and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Finally shows the intent that is required.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single but the damage was done earlier in the over with two boundaries. A yorker, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal guides it to third man for a single. 27 needed now from 18 balls! This is getting close, folks!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Brilliant yorker from Arshdeep Singh! It is a wide yorker and Devdutt Padikkal fails to dig it out.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Almost a yorker on off. Shimron Hetmyer hits it to long on for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That is a tough call from the umpire! A yorker, outside off by Singh. It is just inside the tramline and Shimron Hetmyer leaves it. The umpire thinks it is wide but Punjab players are not happy.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Goes again, back-to-back boundaries for Shimron Hetmyer! A fullish delivery on off. Shimron Hetmyer slams i towards the cow corner for another boundary. 30 needed now from 21 balls!
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shimron Hetmyer is a key man here for Rajasthan! A low full toss, around off. Shimron Hetmyer heaves it left of long on for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on off. Devdutt Padikkal hits it to long on for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A length delivery on middle. Devdutt Padikkal works it to deep backward square leg. Shimron Hetmyer looks for a second run but is sent back by his partner and Shimron Hetmyer puts in a dive to get back to his crease. The leg umpire has taken it upstairs as there is a run-out appeal but Shimron Hetmyer is well inside his crease.
Run out appeal but Hetmyer is in! We feel so he is in. We will have to wait to find out though.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot delivery! On a length, on middle. Devdutt Padikkal pushes it back to the bowler.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Devdutt Padikkal works it to mid-wicket. Again no intent from Devdutt Padikkal, he is going at less that run-a-ball.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rabada with a good short ball, on middle and leg. Devdutt Padikkal ducks under it. Wide called for height.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Drifting on the pads again. Shimron Hetmyer works it towards fine leg for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shimron Hetmyer gets into the act with a lovely touch! A fullish delivery on middle and leg. Shimron Hetmyer just tucks it past short fine leg for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around leg. Devdutt Padikkal works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
