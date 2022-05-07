Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Sharma skips down the track and hammers it right of long off. Buttler runs across and keeps it to just a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chahal tires to be away from the hitting arc of Sharma and pushes it well outside off. Sharma leaves it alone and the umpire calls it wide.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air, around leg and turning away. Jitesh Sharma looks to slog-sweep but misses.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on leg. Liam Livingstone pushes it to long on for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Hit hard again but just a single! Tossed up on off. Sharma skips down the track and hammers it to long off for a single.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jitesh Sharma is showing why he was sent over Liam Livingstone! This is full on middle and leg. Sharma just lifts this using his strong bottom hand and it goes over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! A very full delivery, around off. Sharma slices it to sweeeper cover for a single. 15 runs from the over!
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! It is full and around off. Jitesh Sharma lifts this over mid off again and gets it away for a boundary. Nice placement and thinking from the young man.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide outside off. Sharma stays deep in his crease and hits it towards long off. One bounce and into the fence. Nice shot from Jitesh Sharma.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Prasidh Krishna has overstepped here and it's a crime at this stage especially against these two! A low full toss, outside off. Liam Livingstone slices it to deep point for a single. Free Hit coming up.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Smashed but just a single! A low full toss outside off again. Sharma shimmies down the track and hammers it to deep extra cover for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Liam Livingstone slices it to third man for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) It is full on off again from 'round the wicket. Sharma looks to drive it towards the off side. He gets the inside edge towards the leg side for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Krishna starts with a length delivery that is way too wide, outside off. Sharma lets it go.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's huge! Liam Livingstone gets his first maximum of the day. It is tossed up on off. Liam Livingstone charges down the track and tonks it down the ground for a biggie. Till the time he is there, Punjab will feel that they can get over 180 here!
15.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on off. Sharma goes back and pulls it to long on for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Goes quicker and flatter on off. Sharma blocks it out.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) It is full and outside off. Sharma slices it towards deep point. Boult runs to his left and dives to keep to just two.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air and fuller, around off. Liam Livingstone drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter and quicker one on off. Liam Livingstone defends it towards the off side.
