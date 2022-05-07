Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Devdutt Padikkal drives it to long off for a single. Brilliant over from Arshdeep Singh, gives away just three runs and takes a big wicket. 47 needed now from 30 balls!
14.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Devdutt Padikkal blocks it out. It almost drags onto the stumps.
14.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Shimron Hetmyer punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On a length around leg. Shimron Hetmyer looks to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal but it is going down leg.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A fine innings from Yashasvi Jaiswal comes to an end and Arshdeep Singh strikes! Big, big wicket this! Arshdeep Singh was not happy with Liam Livingstone that he did not go for the catch in the last ball but this time, Liam Livingstone takes it and Arshdeep Singh is a happy man, finally. A fullish delivery, around off. Jaiswal goes for a big hit down the ground. However, he miscues it and the ball goes high in the air towards long off. Liam Livingstone settles under it and takes the catch to send back the danger man back to the pavilion. 49 needed now from 34 balls as Shimron Hetmyer walks out to the middle.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A slower full, on off. Foxes Devdutt Padikkal as he is early on his drive. The ball goes in the air and falls short of the long off fielder. A single taken.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Goes slightly shorter and quicker around off. Devdutt Padikkal late-cuts it to short third man for a single. 13 from this over and Rajasthan are cruising at the moment. 50 needed from 36 balls now!
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played by Devdutt Padikkal this time! A slightly shorter delivery, around off. Devdutt Padikkal cuts it towards deep backward point fence for a boundary.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Jaiswal works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal is showing his full range here! A full delivery on middle. Jaiswal reverse-sweeps it and takes this ball on full. It goes through point for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Devdutt Padikkal works it to sqaure leg for a single.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Chahar goes full and around leg. Devdutt Padikkal sweeps it aerially towards deep backward square leg. The ball falls just short of Sandeep Sharma. He stops it quite well in the end and couple of runs are taken.
DRINKS! Have to say, Yashasvi Jaiswal is single-handedly taking his side home here! What a knock he is plaing and Rajasthan will believe, they are well and truly on top. More of the same is what they would want. Punjab on the other hand, need wickets, not one but maybe two. They surely need Yashasvi Jaiswal or this game will be over quickly. An important passage of play left.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! What a shot this is! Rishi Dhawan does not do much wrong, he bowls a very full delivery, around off. However, Jaiswal gets under it and slams it through the extra-cover region for a boundary. 14 from the over and now 63 needed from 42 balls!
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovative and clever stuff from Jaiswal! A full delivery, around off. Jaiswal gets across and reverse-sccops it over short third man for a boundary.
12.4 overs (0 Run) How did that miss the stumps? A length delivery, around leg. Jaiswal gets across and looks to slog-sweep it, he misses. The ball goes just past the leg pole towards the keeper.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal pushes it towards deep point for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Jaiswal creams it to sweeper cover for a single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes the first ball of the over for a boundary! A length ball, around off. Jaiswal gets across and hits it right of long on and gets a boundary.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg and quicker. Devdutt Padikkal works it to square leg. 77 needed now from 48 balls!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Yashasvi Jaiswal! What a innings he is playing on his comeback game. Got off the blocks quickly and has now consolidated the start quite well. His team, though, needs him to carry on and get a big one here. A fuller delivery on leg. Jaiswal works it wide of long on for a single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Good running! A fuller delivery on middle. Jaiswal works it to deep backward square leg and comes back for a couple.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off. Devdutt Padikkal cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Goes flatter and around off. Devdutt Padikkal punches it to covers.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on leg. Yashasvi Jaiswal sweeps it to deep backward square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! A fuller delivery and down the leg side. Devdutt Padikkal looks to clip it away but misses. The keeper fails to collect it and the batters run a bye as the ball goes towards short fine leg deflecting off his gloves.
10.6 overs (1 Run) 11 from the over as Devdutt Padikkal takes a single off the last ball. On a length, around off. A slower one and Devdutt Padikkal checks his front foot push a bit and takes a single towards the off side. 84 needed now from 54 balls!
10.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Devdutt Padikkal dabs it to point.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off and provides the wdith again. Jaiswal smashes it to sweeper cover for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! It is a length ball and wider outside off. Jaiswal gets across and slashes his blade hard but misses.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Almost a yorker length, outside off. Jaiswal squeezes it to point this time.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two now! Sandeep Sharma is providing too much width for the batter to work with. It is full and around off. Yashasvi Jaiswal opens the face of his blade and guides it past short third man for a boundary.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sandeep Sharma comes back into the attack and Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the attack straightaway! it is full and outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes it over the in-field at the extra-cover region for a boundary.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 190, are 144/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.