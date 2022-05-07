Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Liam eases it down to long on and gets to the other end. He is off the mark.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery, slower and gets it to dip again as it nears the batter, Liam pushes it to covers.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Yet another one! Down the leg side this time. Liam looks to flick but misses. Wided.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slows it up and bowls it well wide outside off. Left alone.
DRINKS! Two wickets in one over for Yuzvendra Chahal and he has brought Rajasthan right on the top here. Jonny Bairstow and Bhanuka Rajapaksa had a solid partnership and Mayank Agarwal was also looking good out there in the middle. However, all three are gone now and Punjab will now hope that Liam Livingstone who walks in next will bat till the end and take them to a good score here.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! THAT IS CLIPPING THE LEG POLE! JUST! That is such an unlucky dismissal! It could have gone either way but since the on-field decision is out, Jonny Bairstow has to walk back and Chahal has two in three and he has turned the game on its head. Can say, Punjab in a spot of bother. This seems to be the slider, it lands around leg and goes on with the arm. Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal and the finger is raised. Bairstow reviews. Replays show that the ball is just about clipping the leg pole.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
Jitesh Sharma is the next man in.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Chahal has another one and he gets the Punjab skipper! Yet again a wicket as and when Punjab would have been eyeing to up the ante. And again, Agarwal falls to Chahal, probably for the 6th time. This is tossed up nicely, he gets it to dip around leg. Agarwal looks to go over long on, does not get the elevation he wanted as it was way too full. The fielder at long on takes an easy catch. Chahal only had two wickets in the last two games, he already has two now.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is guided to point. Agarwal wants a run but is sent back in time.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good work from Samson! Down the leg side, Agarwal looks to flick but misses. Samson takes the bails off quickly.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Another run! So, despite the boundary, only 8 from the over. On off, Agarwal guides it to short third man for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Bairstow looks to target the off side which is the short side, he makes room but Boult follows him with a short one, this is guided to point for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, fuller, this is eased down past the bowler towards long off for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A short one, slower, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! That is a lovely shot! Boult offers it full and outside off, a half volley. This is lofted over covers for a boundary.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Yet another delivery which Bairstow fails to put away! On the pads, with short fine leg there, he just needed to get a little bat on it, he fails to do so, it hits the pad and Samson stops it well by diving to his left.
Trent Boult (3-1-28-0) is back into the attack to bowl his final over.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Gets away with that one! A full toss on the pads, Jonny Bairstow is late on the flick, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A run taken. End of a really good over from Sen. 4 from it only.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Agarwal now works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end. Can Sen end this over well now?
12.4 overs (1 Run) Really well bowled but Jonny Bairstow is good enough to take a single off it and get to his half ton! His second innings as an opener and he gets to a half ton. Has not been the best of tournaments so far for him but this is a really good knock in an important game. This is fuller, this tails back in nicely. Bairstow looks to flick, he gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the leg side for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) That is a good bumper, really gets it to bounce nicely. Bairstow shapes to pull but then bails out.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Agarwal works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, Mayank Agarwal looks to flick but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle, Agarwal works it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end. A good over for Punjab.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! On off, flatter. this is pushed towards cover for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Good, sensible batting! After the two boundaries, plays it nicely towards point and takes one.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sheer timing again! Ashwin drags his length back now, he bowls it shorter and outside off. Agarwal waits and then guides it past point for a boundary.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is delightful, absolutely wonderful from Agarwal! Sheer timing! This is tossed up on off, this is driven through extra cover. Long off runs to his left but he has no chance.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Almost! Chahal bowls it slower and well outside off. Jonny Bairstow looks to cut, he gets an underedge, it goes between the legs of the keeper and towards short third man for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) The googly, Mayank Agarwal picks it and works it through mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is flicked through square leg for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mayank Agarwal looks to flick, it goes off the pads towards short fine leg for one. Leg bye.
Mayank Agarwal walks out to the middle now.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Chahal gets his revenge and this should make him feel great! He has not been in the best of forms lately but strikes in his second over and breaks the stand that was looking dangerous. Bhanuka Rajapaksa steps down the track, Chahal fires this full and on the leg pole. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is late in getting his bat down. It sneaks under it and hits the leg pole. Timely wicket and can Rajasthan build on this? Yet another start for Bhanuka Rajapaksa, that has been his story in this tournament so far. Fails to go on.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fires it on the pads, Jonny Bairstow looks to sweep but the ball goes off the inside edge of his blade onto his pads. A run taken towards short fine leg.
