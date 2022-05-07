Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back, on off. Yashasvi Jaiswal punches it to covers.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal is looking in fine touch here! Pitched up, around off. Jaiswal gets in the line of the ball and smashes it straight down the ground for a boundary.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker, outside off. Jaiswal squeezes it to backward point.
4.3 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Samson drives it to long on for a single.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky for Samson and he gets off the mark with a boundary! A length delivery on off. Samson makes room and looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge, The ball races away towards the third man fence.
4.1 overs (1 Run) A full delivery, around off. Yashasvi Jaiswal drives it to deep cover for a single.
Sanju Samson walks out at number 3.
3.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! And the look in the Rajasthan dug out says it all! They are just not happy! With already so many runs coming off this over, not sure if this shot was needed on the last ball of this over. Buttler looks to play the paddle scoop, this is full and outside off. Buttler gets in a tangle, it somehow ends up going towards short third man where it is taken. That is a huge wicket. Buttler seemed in the mood but Rabada gets the big fish and his revenge. End of an eventful over.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! Once again, not a bad delivery but such is the class of Buttler. Such is the power of Buttler! This is full and on off, he smacks it down the ground and to the long off fence.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Mistimed but safe! Two! Outside off, Buttler looks to go over covers, he ends up miscuing it over covers for two.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 14 from the first three balls of this over and Buttler is in top gear now! Shorter and on off as he sees Buttler looking to play the paddle scoop, he does manage to get some bat, it goes wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Rabada goes full this time, misses his length by a little. It is fuller and on off, Buttler hits it over covers for a boundary.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a massive hit, that is a monster! This is angled into the pads, Buttler clears his front leg and hammers this way over the mid-wicket fence. That is a huge one. A biggie on the first ball and pressure now on Rabada.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Yes, he does! Bowls it on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Length and on off, Buttler pushes it to covers. Can Sandeep end the over well?
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! That is a strong shot! Not a lot wrong with the delivery, it is on a length and around off, Buttler lifts it over mid off for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Buttler looks to drive, it goes off the underedge on the off side.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Buttler walks down the track, this is bowled on his pads. He misses the flick. It hits the pad and goes behind to the keeper who dives to his left and makes a good stop.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Again width on offer, Yashasvi Jaiswal slaps it through point, this time there is protection in the deep so only one. Buttler now comes on strike. He has a good record against Sandeep.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A good short one to end! Buttler pulls, it hits the splice and goes towards mid on. Two dots to end so despite the boundary, only 6 from it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A full toss, Buttler misses out as he strokes it to mid off.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is trademark Buttler! Brave stroke and it comes off! He gets into position early to play the ramp. Rabada bowls a full toss just outside off. He does manage to scoop it past short fine leg and into the fence.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Rabada does well to get a hand to it! Fuller and on off, Buttler pushes it back to the left of the bowler, Rabada dives and gets a hand to it.
1.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Yashasvi Jaiswal works it towards mid-wicket. The fielder fumbles and a run is taken.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Buttler hits it on the up towards mid off and gets to the other end. He is off the mark.
Kagiso Rabada will start from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Flayed away! A boundary to end the first over and it is a huge one. 14 from it. This is short and wide outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal stands tall and slaps it through covers. This one races away to the fence.
0.5 over (0 Run) Outside off and shorter, swinging away. Yashasvi Jaiswal goes after it but no connection.
0.4 over (6 Runs) SIX! SMACK! That has gone a long way! What a shot and what a comeback in the side. This is on the pads, he loves it there, he lifts it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets this one away. This is shorter in length and well wide outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal slashes at it, it races away through point for a boundary. Nice way to get off the mark!
0.2 over (0 Run) Not sure why that was not signaled a wide! This is well wide outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal slashes but misses.
0.1 over (0 Run) Some swing there for Sandeep Sharma! Length and around off, shapes away. Left alone.
