Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So Rajasthan have brought back Yashasvi Jaiswal but the question is will he open the batting? They have Devdutt Padikkal who has done decently at the top of the order too, so it will be interesting to see who opens alongside Jos Buttler. On the other hand, the same question applies to Punjab too. Who will open alongside Shikhar Dhawan? Will it be Jonny Bairstow or Mayank Agarwal? Let's find out!
Liam Livingstone is down for a chat. He says the six he hit at Leeds and in the last game are very different. Mentions he does not have a solid defense so he enjoys hitting it big and hitting biggies is more about confidence and he tries to put the bowler under pressure. Informs it wasn't a plan to finish it in that over but he took the chance as it was the shorter boundary. Adds he works hard on his consistency and he hopes he can do better today.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C) (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal (In place of Karun Nair), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.
Punjab (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan, says they would have loved to bat first too. Adds they are balanced side and they are okay to do both and they just want to have some fun. Reckons the spinners might get some help. Informs Karun Nair misses out and Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in.
Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab, says it looks like a good wicket and it might get slower and they would like to put up a score on the board. Adds it is hot and it might turn in the second innings. Mentions Livingstone did really well in the last game and he hopes they can continue. Ends by saying they are unchanged.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Punjab. They have elected to BAT first.
Pitch report - Ian Bishop is down for the pitch report. He says that this is not the biggest ground and there is high scoring rate from 16th to 20th over and yorkers are important for seamers in the death overs. He says that there is fair amount of grass on the one side of the pitch and the ball might skid on and the other side it bit dry and spinners will get help there. Overall, he says that we can expect a high-scoring contest.
Punjab, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold this season. It is their inconsistency that they need to address and it is just the right time in the season to do so. They notched up a confidence-boosting win in the last game against the table-toppers, Gujarat and would be looking to continue the same momentum forward. Can they hand Rajasthan their third successive loss? Or will Rajasthan get back to winning ways? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
Rajasthan have been pretty good this season but are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive losses. They have the leading run-scorer and leading wicket-taker of the season in their ranks but they would like their middle-order to contribute more especially when Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson fail to get going.
It is time for Super Saturday to unveil its magic as Punjab take on Rajasthan in game number 52 at the Wankhede Stadium. It's a day game and both these teams will be looking to beat the heat and come out on top as the race for the playoffs heats up.
... MATCH DAY …
