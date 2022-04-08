Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, outside off. Shubman Gill cuts it hard but straight to the deep cover fielder for only a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! On a length, around middle. Sai Sudharsan looks to heave it across the line but it goes off the top edge and falls just in front of the long on fielder who runs in from the deep. A single taken!
Strategic break! Gujarat has gotten off to a good start, courtesy of some fine batting from Gill. Although, he must make sure that he bats deep and takes his side closer to Punjab's total. The momentum is clearly with Gujarat at the moment and Punjab needs wickets in a cluster if they are to stage a comeback in this game.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, going on with the angle, from middle. Sai Sudharsan nudges it around the corner and takes a run.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Shubman Gill eases it to long on for a single.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! Short and wide, outside off. Gill cuts it hard past the point fielder and fetches himself another boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but the umpire says no! A flatter ball, on a length and going on with the angle, from middle. Shubman Gill gets forward to defend but he gets an inside edge onto his pad.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHACKED! This is some shot from the young man! Tossed up, outside off. Shubman Gill prods and drives it wide of the extra cover fielder for a boundary. FIFTY FOR GILL!
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Shubman Gill cuts it wide of the deep point fielder for a brace.
Slight halt in play. Sai Sudharsan has gone off the field. He is back now and we are good to resume.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Shubman Gill looks to push it through the off side but it goes off the thick outside edge towards third man for one run.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Sai Sudharsan looks to heave it across the line but he gets an inside edge onto his pad. Smith puts in an appeal but the umpire is unmoved. The ball rolls away and the batters take a run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Gill slaps it through the cover region and takes a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off. Gill flat-bats it straight back to Smith who sticks his left hand out. The ball hits his left and lobs up in the air. Smith tries to grab it on the second attempt but he puts it down.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is a top shot from Gill! He got into position so quickly there! A bumper, around off. Gill stays back and whacks it over the deep mid-wicket region for a biggie.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan cuts it to deep cover and settles for a single.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and quicker, around middle. Shubman Gill tucks it to the leg side and pushed hard for the second run. He makes it easily to the other end. Excellent running between the wickets.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) An overpitched ball, on middle. Gill whips it through the deep mid-wicket region and takes a couple of runs as Liam Livingstone in the deep, cuts it off.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and around off. Shubman Gill defends it towards cover.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Shubman Gill cuts it wide of the deep cover fielder for a brace.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle. Sai Sudharsan nudges it around the corner for a single.
6.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Tossed up, on off. Sai Sudharsan slog-sweeps it over the deep mid-wicket region for a biggie.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! An appeal for LBW but the umpire says no. Punjab opt for a review and it turns out to be a needles one. This is a length ball, around leg. Sai Sudharsan misses his flick and gets hit on his pad. The Ball Tracker shows that the ball was pitched way outside leg and the on-field decision stands. Punjab burn their review.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Shubman Gill skips down the track and punches it towards mid off. He scampers through to the other end.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan guides it to third man and takes a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A short ball, around leg. Sai Sudharsan sits back and pulls it very fine, over the short fine leg fielder to bag a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan cuts hard but Rahul Chahar at backward point, dives to his left and stops a certain boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, just outside off. Shubman Gill stays back and punches it to the cover fielder. Liam Livingstone dives to his right and keeps it to just one.
