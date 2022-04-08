Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Liam Livingstone is showing no mercy here. It is a short ball, outside off. Liam Livingstone stands tall and cuts it through covers for a boundary. This one is a freebie for Liam Livingstone.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan comes down the track and guides it through backward point for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Liam Livingstone whips it across the line through mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Full length, wide outside off. Liam Livingstone slashes hard but misses.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! AND AGAIN! Another ball that is on a length, just outside off. Liam Livingstone shuffles across yet again and scoops it fine, just over the keeper's head for a boundary. Livingstone is taking the attack to the debutant here!
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Innovative from Liam Livingstone! A length ball, around off. Liam Livingstone shuffles across and scoops it well over the long leg fence for a maximum.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Shikhar Dhawan blocks it out solidly.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Liam Livingstone pushes it to cover for a single.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) NOT OUT! It's a MAXIMUM! Oh dear, what drama. This could've been a huge wicket for Gujarat but Liam Livingstone gets a lifeline. It is a short ball, on off. Liam Livingstone pulls it to deep mid-wicket. The ball is near the ropes. Hardik Pandya runs to his right and gathers the ball in mid air. Although the momentum takes his right foot way close to the ropes. Hardik Pandya flips the ball in the air and pouches it away from the ropes. He looks ecstatic. The umpire though takes it upstairs to confirm the catch. The replays show Hardik Pandya's right foot was touching the ropes. Maximum.
Is that a clean catch? Hardik Pandya has taken a stunning catch in the deep. But the umpires have sent it upstairs to check whether Pandya's foot touched the ropes. Oh, dear! All of Pandya's efforts go in vain as the replays suggest that his right foot touched the ropes when he had the ball in his hand.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Dot now! Fuller, on off. Liam Livingstone eases it back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on the stumps. Shikhar Dhawan smothers it to cover for a quick single.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Full, on middle and leg. Shikhar Dhawan flicks it through square leg for two runs comfortably.
Strategic break! Gujarat would be happier of the two sides at the end of 8 overs. They have done well to pick up a couple of wickets. Having said that, Punjab have a very long batting lineup and the batters at the crease, Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone are more than capable of taking the game away from the opposition. Hardik Pandya and his men would be keen to take wickets at the moment. Just as we were talking about wickets, Rashid Khan comes back into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, just outside off. Shikhar Dhawan dabs it to point for a quick single. The debutant goes for 11 runs off his first over. He still has three overs in the bank to have a great impact. He certainly seems to be an exciting prospect.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Liam Livingstone punches it through point for a single.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Liam Livingstone is successful to put some pressure on the debutant. A full-length ball, on off. Liam Livingstone comes down the track, lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan cuts it through backward point for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) A dot now! A length ball, wide outside off, angled across the left-hander at 133 clicks. Shikhar Dhawan tries to cut it away but misses. The ball dies as it reaches the keeper.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Liam Livingstone taps it to point for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower bouncer, on off. Liam Livingstone sways away from the line of the delivery. The umpire signals a wide as the ball passes above the batter's head.
The debutant, Darshan Nalkande comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Rashid Khan does well in the deep to keep it down to two. A good over by Lockie Ferguson. He gives away only six runs after leaking a few extra in his first over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker length delivery, outside off. Liam Livingstone digs it out to point and scampers across for a quick single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Dhawan shuffles across, tucks it to square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Full length, wide outside off. Shikhar Dhawan leans in and drives it to sweeper cover. Sai Sudharsan runs to his left and does well to keep it down to just two runs.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off, pushed to safety.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angled into the batter. Shikhar Dhawan remains solid in his back foot defense.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Full, on off. Dhawan tucks it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Darted on the stumps. Dhawan stays back and blocks it out watchfully.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Quicker and full, on middle and leg. Shikhar Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on off. Shikhar Dhawan defends it on the front foot back to the bowler.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Another single now! Length ball, around off. Liam Livingstone flicks it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Full, on leg. Shikhar Dhawan clips it to deep mid-wicket for an easy single.
