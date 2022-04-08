Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
The man of the moment, Rahul Tewatia is up for a quick chat. He says that he had no time to think and just had to hit sixes. Says that he knew that Odean Smith will be looking to bowl it outside off stump and that is the reason he shuffled across to hit the the ball. Mentions that the atmosphere in the dressing room is pretty relaxed and they have a very good support staff.
Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab, is in for a chat. He says It was a tough game for them. Adds that they were 5-10 runs short with the bat. Tells that they did really well to get to 189 after losing wickets in a cluster in the middle overs. Mentions that Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh did a fantastic job in the end overs. Says that Odean Smith had a bad day but he has full backing of his team.
Punjab never gave up! They fought till the very end, which turned this encounter in a nail-biter. The bowler were taken to cleaners by Gill. The second wicket stand of 101 runs proved to be ominous for them. It was Chahar who came back to break the deadly partnership. In the death overs, Punjab bowlers came back to life and added some pressure with the new batter on the crease. Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada certainly got them back in the game. As you know, the game of cricket can be a cruel one and that's what Odean Smith had to face today. He failed to defend 19 runs in the final over but his team-mates supported him really well after the game.
So, Gujarat still the team to beat this season. It's three in three for them. All points in the bag until now. Even after losing Wade pretty early on. It was Shubman Gill who rose to the occasion and maintain superb control over one end. Gill stated his innings with two consecutive boundaries, he played the same way throughout. In his whole innings of _ runs, only once did he play a weak shot, while rest of them were right on the money. Sai did not came across as a player making a debut in this league. He looked flawless with the blade in his hand. He could not continue at a brisk rate and perished eventually. Hardik came into the crease with Gill still going on. Gujarat needed 32 from 12 balls. But then Gujarat lost both of them in 7 deliveries. It was the heroics of Rahul Tewatia which made them to get over the line.
Down to the wire and RAHUL TEWATIA keeps his calm. That's it! There is not much to right about this lad. What temperament Tewatia has. 12 runs were needed off the last two deliveries and Tewatia hits both out of the park to extend his side's winning run in the competition. Agony for Punjab, which Gujarat are ecstatic at the moment.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! TEWATIA, YOU BEAUTY! He has done it! The game is not over until that man, Tewatia is at the crease they say, and he proves everyone right. A length ball, outside off. Tewatia shuffles across and smokes it way over the long on region for a biggie. Gujarat win by 6 wickets!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! TEWATIA BELIEVES! On a length, outside off. Rahul Tewatia shuffles across and smacks it just over the deep mid-wicket fielder for a maximum.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Smith misses his shy at his end and the batters take a run. A length ball, well outside off. Miller drags it back to the bowler. Smith collects it cleanly but fails to score a direct hit at the non-striker's end.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHACKED! A length ball, around leg. Miller sits back and heaves it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A full ball, outside off. Rahul Tewatia drives it to deep cover for a single. 17 runs needed off 4 balls.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Oh, dear! Absolute chaos in the middle and it is Gujarat's skipper who walks back to the hut. A length ball, outside off. Miller throws his bat at it but he misses. Jonny Bairstow behind the sticks collects the ball cleanly and underarms it towards the stumps at his end as Hardik Pandya was looking to steal a bye. He falls well short of his crease and Pandya is a goner!
Rahul Tewatia is the new batter in.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A length ball, angling across the batter, from well outside off. David Miller lets it be. Wide called.
Odean Smith to bowl the final over. 19 needed off 6 balls. The new batter, David Miller on strike. Will Odean Smith be able to defend the target?
18.6 overs (1 Run) A full ball, well outside off. Miller drags it towards long off for a single. 19 runs needed off 6 balls. This game is going down to the wire. Fasten your seatbelts, folks.
David Miller is the new man in.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Gill holes out and this is a big wicket in the context of this game. A juicy full toss, outside off. Shubman Gill looks to slap it through the off side but he fails to middle it. It goes off the outer half of the blade towards Mayank Agarwal at extra cover who takes a sitter. End of a brilliant innings from Gill but he is absolutely gutted with himself. A crucial wicket for Punjab. GAME ON!
18.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length ball, outside off. Pandya squeezes it out towards deep backward point for a single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! AND AGAIN! Rabada misses his mark and serves a low full toss, outside off. Pandya caresses it wide of the long off fielder for another boundary.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss, around off. Pandya whacks it through the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. One hand comes off the bat and hence the ball does not go all the way.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Gill bunts it towards long on and takes a run.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! A yorker, around middle. Hardik Pandya squeezes it out towards square leg for one run. Rabada oversteps and the umpire signals no ball. Free Hit to follow.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Another yorker, just outside off. Gill shuffles across and looks to scoop it over the short fine leg fielder but he misses and gets hit low on his pad. What an over from Arshdeep Singh! Just 5 runs off the over! The pressure is certainly on Gujarat now. 32 runs needed off 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Hardik Pandya drills it to long off and manages only a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Had that been a direct hit, it would have been curtains for Pandya! A yorker, around middle. Gill digs it out towards square leg for a single. Odean Smith there, collects the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but he misses.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, well outside off. Shubman Gill chips it over the extra cover fielder and comes back for the second run. Gill moves to 94.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker, around off. Pandya digs it out towards long off for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A bumper, angling in from off. Hardik Pandya sways away from the line of the delivery.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Gill flat-bats it wide of the long off fielder for a brace. 37 runs needed off 18 balls.
16.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Dragged down, on middle. Pandya miscues his pull shot high in the air towards the square leg region. Kagiso Rabada runs in from the deep but puts it down. A single taken.
16.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Hardik Pandya punches it back to the bowler. Rahul Chahar dives to his left and stops the ball.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for the skipper! Full and outside off. Hardik Pandya lofts it back over the bowler's head for another boundary.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A short ball, outside off. Hardik Pandya hangs back and cuts it through the cover region for a boundary.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed, on off. Hardik Pandya blocks it out.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! A stumping chance goes abegging! Chahar sees Gill skipping down the track so he bowls it down leg. Jonny Bairstow behind the sticks fails to gather the ball cleanly and the ball goes past him. The batters steal a bye. The umpire calls it wide.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, dear! That spoils a good over for Arshdeep. Still just 6 runs off the over. This is a yorker-length ball, outside off. Pandya sits back and squeezes it out past the diving fielder at backward point for a boundary.
15.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker, outside off. Pandya fails to dig it out. Excellent delivery from Arshdeep. Just 2 runs from the over so far.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Gill drives hard but finds the cover fielder. A single taken.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker, wide outside off. Gill squeezes it out towards the short third man fielder.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Hardik Pandya whacks it towards the deep mid-wicket fielder for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, jagging back in from off, from 'round the wicket. Pandya turns it towards mid-wicket.
