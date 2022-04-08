Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then! Gujarat require 190 runs from 120 balls to secure their third win in a row. It won't be an easy chase for them, as Punjab do have some quality bowlers in their ranks. Will Gujarat remain unbeaten at the end of this innings? Do join us to find that out as the chase begins shortly.
Darshan Nalkande is up for a quick chat. He says that the skipper really boosted his confidence before the match. Mentions, he is happy about the opportunity in hand and will hope to pay back for the side with consistent performances. Mentions the wickets is a good one to bat on. The ball is coming on very nicely. So he hopes their batters can get over the line.
Gujarat started well with the ball and it was their skipper, Hardik Pandya who set the tone upfront inside the Powerplay. Although, they did leak some runs when Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan were going along nicely. It was Rashid Khan's spell that pulled things back in their favor. However, they would be disappointed as they conceded a lot of runs when they had the game under their control.
Punjab got off to a sedate start as they lost their skipper early on in the innings. It was Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone who steadied the ship for them when they lost Jonny Bairstow for a timid score. Dhawan perished but Liam carried on in his merry way and scored yet another fifty. Jitesh Sharma came in and he too started playing shots right from the word go. Punjab was 124/3 at one point but they lost 6 wickets for 38 runs and were put under pressure. If not for Rahul Chahar, they would have been bundled out pretty early.
Some crucial runs added by Punjab's tail-enders but still, one will have to say that it has been a good recovery from Gujarat! The pair of Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh added 27 runs for the last wicket and they have ensured that they post a good total on the board. Although, Punjab was cruising along at one point when Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone were taking apart Gujarat's bowlers.
19.6 overs (3 Runs) NOT OUT! Comedy of errors! Arshdeep Singh runs three runs off the final delivery. A short ball, on off. Singh pulls it to deep mid-wicket. The throws comes in from the deep which is overcooked. The batters had take two runs but decide to go for the third one as well. Arshdeep Singh was a tad late into the charge for that run. Hardik Pandya gathers the ball at the ball-striker's end. He knocks the stumps of with his legs though rather than the ball. The third umpire declares it not out. PUNJAB END WITH 189/9 at the end of their innings.
Is that a run out? Hardik Pandya seems to have made a mess of the stumps with his leg and the batter might just have got away with that.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, on middle and leg. Rahul Chahar looks to heave across the line. The ball goes to the off side off the pads. The batters cross for a single. Hardik Pandya appeals but the umpire shows no interest. Maybe an inside edge on it. Pandya takes a review, but the UltraEdge shows there is an inside edge before the ball comes in contact with the pad.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul Chahar is on the charge here. Very full, down leg. Rahul Chahar flicks it aerially into the gap at deep square leg. One bounce and over the ropes.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Arshdeep Singh pushes it to mid off for one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Full length, on the stumps. Rahul Chahar drives it to point for a quick single.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Woah! Rahul Chahar putting some life into the scoreboard. A short ball, on off. Rahul Chahar swivels on the back foot and smokes it over the square leg fence for a maximum.
Hardik Pandya to bowl the last over of the innings.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a wild shot. A new kind of a no look shot. This is full and on leg. Arshdeep Singh keeps no eye on the ball and ends up flicking it towards deep mid-wicket. One bounce over the ropes.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh moves down leg. Lockie Ferguson follows him with a short one, cramping Singh for any room. The ball goes through to the keeper.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, angled down leg. Rahul Chahar drags his pull through square leg for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, on the bodyline. Rahul Chahar blocks it to the leg side.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Punjab. Full length, outside off. Rahul Chahar slashes it hard through covers. The ball races away to the fence.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full length, on off. Chahar hits it hard back to the bowler. Lockie Ferguson makes a sharp stop.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, angled in from outside off. Arshdeep Singh lofts it over covers for two runs.
Arshdeep Singh is the last batter in for Punjab.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mohammad Shami finally gets himself into the wicket's column. This is a beauty. A full-length ball, nice and straight, aimed at the stumps. Vaibhav Arora tries to heave it away but misses it completely. The ball zips past the outside edge to uproot the off pole on it's way.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and at the stumps. Rahul Chahar bunts it through point for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle and leg. Vaibhav Arora taps it gently towards mid on and scampers through for a quick single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Full length, on the stumps. Vaibhav Arora blocks it back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (0 Run) How has this missed the stumps? So, so close! A length ball, on the fourth stump line. Vaibhav Arora tries to defend inside the line but gets beaten. The ball nips in a touch, scoots past the off pole and goes to the keeper.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, on off. Chahar flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball, on off. Rahul Chahar tries to go for the ramp shot but only connects with thin air.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Vaibhav Arora taps it to point for a quick single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball, angled down leg. Vaibhav Arora tries to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle. Vaibhav Arora blocks it out.
Vaibhav Arora walks out to bat.
16.2 overs (1 Run) OUT! This gets worse for Punjab. Kagiso Rabada gifts his wicket to Gujarat. A length ball, outside off. Rahul Chahar guides it to the right of third man. The batters take a single. Although Kagiso Rabada goes for the second run which was never there, he was later sent back. The throw is a good one from the deep, from Mohammad Shami and Wade makes no mistake. This is a collapse that Punjab never wished to face.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball, on off. Rahul Chahar shuffles across and tries to flick it away but misses.
Lockie Ferguson (2-0-19-1) comes back into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Rahul Chahar gets it to fine leg off the inside edge. The batters take one.
Rahul Chahar walks out to bat.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! The umpire raises his finger but Shahrukh Khan takes it upstairs for an lbw review. It is quicker, full and on the stumps. Shahrukh Khan clears his front leg and tries to heave it across the line but misses. He gets pinged on his pads. It looked plumb to the naked eye. Rashid Khan appeals and the umpire agrees. The UltraEdge laters confirmed no bat is involved. The Ball Tracking shows three reds and Shahrukh Khan has to walk back now. Gujarat on top of the proceedings here.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Kagiso Rabada drives it to mid off for a single.
Kagiso Rabada walks out to bat.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rashid Khan does the trick for his side. He strikes an important blow again. Liam Livingstone goes back after an exceptional knock. It is short and on off. Liam Livingstone pulls it to deep mid-wicket but straight down the throat of David Miller, who makes no mistake. A timely wicket for Gujarat!
15.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Shahrukh Khan miscues his pull to mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A dot to start with! Floated and full, on middle. Shahrukh Khan prods and blocks it back to the bowler.
Match Reports
- Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Punjab Kings are 189/9. The live updates of Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans live score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.