Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full, on the stumps. Hardik Pandya defends it to mid off on the front foot and gets a single. A wicket-taking over by Chahar comes to an end.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Full, outside off. Hardik Pandya guides it to short third man.
Hardik Pandya walks out to bat now.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul Chahar breaks the stand. A good valiant debut innings of Sai Sudharsan comes to an end. It is a googly, full and outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets low and tries to sweep it away. The ball goes high in the air off the top-edge towards mid off. Mayank Agarwal runs towards it and takes a sharp catch in the end. Can Punjab build on this wicket?
14.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked down to long off.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Touch short, on off. Gill reverse-hits it over the backward point. The ball lands safely and they take two.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, outside off. Gill pushes it gently into covers for two runs. Gill moves to 86, his highest score in the Indian T20 League.
Rahul Chahar (2-0-22-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Sai Sudharsan blocks it to backward point.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Shubman Gill pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) This time Sai Sudharsan gets a single to mid on. He pushes a full delivery, down the ground.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Incredible stroke. A cross-seamed delivery, on a length, Sai Sudharsan presses forward, loft it over mid on and bags a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length, on the pads. Shubman Gill tucks it to square leg for one.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on off. Gill flicks it through mid-wicket for two runs.
Strategic break! Well, 71 runs required from 42 balls, and one will have to say that Gujarat is clearly in the driver's seat at the moment, with 9 wickets in hand. The pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan has made sure that Gujarat keeps up with the asking rate. Punjab will need to break this stand sooner rather than later, as the game has started to drift away from them. Kagiso Rabada comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Shubman Gill tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on off. Sai Sudharsan drags his pull to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full, on leg. Fill flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRACKED! Short ball, outside off. Shubman Gill stand tall and cuts it through covers for a boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Another single! Length ball, on the pads. Sai Sudharsan whips it to deep square leg for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, on the stumps. Gill advances down the track and pushes it through covers for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Gill drives it down the ground for a single.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Everything Gill touches turns into gold. Back of a length, outside off. Shubman Gill pulls it through the gap between deep mid-wicket and wide long on for a boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Sai Sudharsan moves down leg. Arshdeep Singh follows the batter with a full-length delivery. Sai Sudharsan fails to flick it away. The ball goes to short third man off the pads. They cross for a leg bye.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan looks to heave it across the line but misses it completely.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full length, down leg. Sai Sudharsan fails to flick it away. The ball rolls to the leg side off the pads.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angled into the bodyline. Shubman Gill flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
Arshdeep Singh comes back to bowl.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shubman Gill slaps it to deep point for a single.
Ouch! Jitesh Sharma seems to have hurt his leg while trying to stop the ball, and he is being taken off the field by the physio.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! It is short, outside off. Gill hangs back and crunches it through covers for a boundary. Gill motoring along really well here. Jitesh Sharma make a sharp dive to his right in the deep but in vain.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full, wide outside off. Sai Sudharsan slashes it through point for one run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Gill pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed back to the bowler.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, on the pads. Shubman Gill flicks it through mid-wicket for two runs. This is excellent running.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Gujarat Titans, chasing a target of 190, are 134/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. Everything related to Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans live score. Do check for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.