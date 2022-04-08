Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Strategic break!
13.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Liam Livingstone punches it towards cover and takes a single.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Short of a length, around off. Liam Livingstone stays back and pulls it behind square on the leg side for another boundary. A well-controlled shot from Liam!
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A slower bumper, around middle and leg. Liam Livingstone looks to pull but the ball hits the splice of his bat and races away to the fine leg fence.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shahrukh Khan stays back and punches it to deep point for a run.
Shahrukh Khan comes in at number 7.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two in two for Darshan Nalkande and wickets are tumbling at the moment for Punjab! This is a slower ball, on a length, outside off. Odean Smith looks to heave it away. The ball takes the bottom half of the bat and goes high in the night sky towards long on. It is that man again, Shubman Gill who settles under it and takes a sitter. Odean Smith departs for a golden duck. Darshan Nalkande is on a hat-trick!
Odean Smith is the new man in.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jitesh Sharma looks for another big one but he holes out. Darshan Nalkande gets his maiden wicket in the Indian T20 League. A slower ball, full and outside off. Jitesh Sharma looks to slog it hard but the ball goes off the toe end, high in the air towards the mid on region. Shubman Gill runs in from long on, dives forward and takes a sharp catch.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR LIVINGSTONE! A short ball, around off. Liam Livingstone rocks back and pulls it high and handsomely over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 24 runs off the over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Oh, dear! Abhinav Manohar puts down a sitter! Tossed up, well outside off. Jitesh Sharma skips down and lofts it straight to Manohar at long off. He gets towards the ball but spills it. A single taken.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back sixes! Dragged down, around middle. Jitesh Sharma rocks back and pulls it over the deep mid-wicket region for another biggie.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Tossed up, around off. Jitesh Sharma slog-sweeps it way over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Another ball that is short and outside off. Liam Livingstone punches it to the extra cover fielder who half-stops it. A single taken.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! A half-tracker, outside off. Liam Livingstone hangs back and slaps it through the cover region for a boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Just wide of the bowler. Liam Livingstone skips down the track so Pandya serves a slower ball, into the deck, around off. Livingstone manages to work it just past Pandya towards long on for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter in length, around off. Liam Livingstone dabs it onto the deck.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! A short ball, around off. Liam Livingstone ducks underneath. The umpire calls it wide for height.
11.4 overs (3 Runs) Good effort in the deep from Shubman Gill! Back of a length, around off. Jitesh Sharma skips down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head. Gill runs across to his left from long on, puts in a dive and saves a run for his side.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Much better line from Pandya! Good-length ball, around off. Jitesh Sharma defends it towards backward point.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Width on offer and Jitesh Sharma pounces on it! Short and wide, outside off. Sharma hangs back and cuts it off the outer half of the bat, wide of the third man fielder for a boundary.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Liam Livingstone nudges it to deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A bit quicker, outside off. Jitesh Sharma defends it out watchfully. 4 runs and a wicket off the over!
10.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe! This is a loopy ball, full and outside off. Jitesh Sharma looks to sweep at first but adjusts well in the end as the ball is too wide of off. He chips it aerially towards the long off fielder for one run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on middle. Liam Livingstone chips it to deep mid-wicket and settles for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, on a length, around off. Jitesh Sharma looks to defend off the front foot. It goes off the thick inside edge towards mid-wicket for a run. Sharma is off the mark.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, around off. Jitesh Sharma stays back and taps it towards point.
Jitesh Sharma comes in at number 5.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Rashid Khan gets his man and breaks the partnership that was looking ominous for Gujarat! He serves a googly, on a length, around off. Shikhar Dhawan prods to defend but he only manages a thick outside edge which goes straight to Matthew Wade behind the sticks. The keeper takes it with ease and Punjab lose their third wicket.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.0 overs, Punjab Kings are 134/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. Everything related to Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans live score. Do check for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.