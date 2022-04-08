Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Gill eases it to long on for another single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Full-length delivery, outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes it to mid off on the front foot. The fielder at mid off makes an half-stop. The batters cross for a run.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off. Sai Sudharsan drives it to cover but straight to the fielder.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Gill flicks it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Width given and punished! Back of a length, wide of off. Shubman Gill hangs back, hits it along the ground through covers for four.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, angled down leg. Sai Sudharsan flicks it to deep mid-wicket for an easy single. Shubman Gill looks for the second but Sai Sudharsan sends him back wisely.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker length delivery, on middle and leg. Shubman Gill moves back and digs it out solidly.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Sai Sudharsan drives it towards mid on and scampers across for a quick single.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sai Sudharsan opens his account in the Indian T20 League with a boundary. This is full and down leg. Sai Sudharsan gets low and whips it to fine leg for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off, defended out solidly.
Sai Sudharsan walks in at number 3.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kagiso Rabada strikes straightaway. Mayank Agarwal gets him into the attack to break this opening stand and Rabada provides exactly that. Matthew Wade departs on a low score. Good-length delivery, outside off. This one flies off the deck. Matthew Wade tries to punch it away to the off side. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards the keeper. Jonny Bairstow makes no mistake behind the sticks.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, on the pads. Gill flicks it to deep square for one.
Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle and leg. Wade tucks it to the leg side. Two dots to end the over. A good recovery by Arora.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length, on leg. Wade clips it to mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Gill clips it to mid-wicket for an easy single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Wade flicks it to square leg for one.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Matthew Wade does not want to miss the party here. This is short, wide outside off. Wade slaps it through covers for a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Gill shuffles across and drives it to cover for a single.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Shubman Gill stays back and guides it to deep point for one. He will retain the strike. An expensive start for Arshdeep Singh, as he gives away 14 in his first over.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill bags his fifth boundary in just 9 deliveries. This a length ball, outside off. Shubman Gill prods and crunches it through covers for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Gill taps it back to the bowler.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill only dealing in boundaries. Back of a length, outside off. Shubman Gill stands tall and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for four.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Gill punches it to cover.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sheer timing! Shubman Gill looks to be in some incredible form this season. It is full length, on middle and leg. Shubman Gill drives it gently down the ground. It beats the effort of Odean Smith at mid on and goes into the boundary.
1.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Arshdeep Singh starts with a loosener! Full length, wide outside the tramline. Shubman Gill leaves it alone. Wide called.
Who will bowl from the other end? Arshdeep Singh it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Matthew Wade cuts it to backward point but straight to the fielder. Gujarat are off to a flying start here.
0.5 over (1 Run) Full length, on middle and leg. Shubman Gill flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Gill looks to chase it but misses.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Too easy for Shubman Gill. Back-to-back boundaries to start the innings with. A length ball, angled down leg. Shubman Gill stays back and tickles it to fine leg for another boundary.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill gets off the mark in fine fashion. This is a short ball, outside off. Shubman Gill cuts it hard through covers for a boundary.
0.1 over (1 Run) Gujarat and Wade are off the mark instantly. A length ball, angled across the left-hander. Matthew Wade dabs it to point for a quick single. Starts with the one angled in.
