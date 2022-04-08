Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Bairstow looks to push it through the off side but he gets an under-edge, onto the deck.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and jagging back in from off. Jonny Bairstow tucks it towards mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good-length ball, around middle. Jonny Bairstow skips down a bit and flicks it through the square leg region for a boundary. What a way to get off the mark!
2.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Dhawan skips down the track so Shami serves it wider, outside off. The length is a bit short as well. Dhawan gets a thick outside edge which falls just short of the third man fielder for a single. Dhawan living dangerously here!
2.2 overs (0 Run) Shami serves a length ball, just outside off. Shikhar Dhawan lets it be.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! A length ball, angling in from outside off. Shikhar Dhawan looks to cut but he gets an inside edge yet again which races away to the fine leg fence like a bullet.
Jonny Bairstow walks in at number 3.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mayank Agarwal holes out and it is Hardik Pandya who wins the battle between the skippers. Back of a length, around off and hurrying onto the batter. Mayank looks to pull but he gets cramped for room. The ball takes the top edge and goes high in the air towards mid-wicket. Rashid Khan settles under it and pouches it with ease. Punjab lose their first wicket.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Mayank Agarwal prods and defends it to the off side.
1.4 overs (1 Run) This is darted on the pads. Dhawan tickles it to fine leg and rotates the strike.
1.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, shaping away from off. Dhawan lets it through to the keeper.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! STREAKY! Back of a length, angling across the batter. Shikhar Dhawan looks to cut but he gets a thick inside edge which goes past the diving Matthew Wade behind the sticks for a boundary.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Pandya starts with a length ball, angling in from middle. Mayank Agarwal misses his flick and gets hit high on his pad. The ball rolls to the leg side for a leg bye.
Hardik Pandya to share the new ball.
0.6 over (1 Run) Shorter in length, outside off. Mayank steers it to third and takes a single. He will retain the strike.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length, just outside off. Mayank Agarwal taps it towards backward point.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! UP AND OVER! Not from the middle of the bat though! This is a length ball, jagging back in from off. Mayank prods and looks to go downtown. It goes off the inner half of the bat and over the mid on fielder for a boundary. Punjab is underway!
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Mayank Agarwal gets solid in his back foot defence.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle and shaping away late. Agarwal looks to block but he gets squared up. The ball goes off the outer half of the blade towards point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Shami starts with a length ball, nipping back in from off. Mayank Agarwal defends it to the off side.
We are set for the game to begin! The players of Gujarat have made their way out to the middle. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to bat for Punjab. Mohammad Shami will start proceedings with the ball for Gujarat. Let's go!
Jonny Bairstow is up for a quick chat. He says, it's been a great so far with the new franchise. Says, these are exciting times and he will start from zero and look to impress straightaway. Adds it is all about learning. Tells, the training has been going well. Mentions, he isn't much sure if he will don the gloves in the match and it will be a surprise for all of us.
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is near the pitch, He says that it looks like another good track to bat on and it could be a high-scoring game. Tells that there is some grass on it and it will help the pace bowlers initially.
Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds, they did bat well in their last game and they would be looking to repeat the same. Informs that they have one change, Jonny Bairstow comes in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, says they will bowl first because dew might play a factor in the latter part of the game. Says, the boys showed a lot of courage by the way they pulled things back in the last game. Says, there are two forced changes that give opportunities to two debutants, Sai Sudharsan and Darshan Nalkande.
Punjab (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (In for Bhanuka Rajapaksa), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.
Gujarat (Playing XI) - Matthew Wade (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (On debut) (In for Vijay Shankar), Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami, Darshan Nalkande (On debut) (In for Varun Aaron).
TOSS - Gujarat has won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
DEBUT ALERT - Sai Sudharsan and Darshan Nalkande would be making their Indian T20 League debut for Gujarat, while Jonny Bairstow has been handed over his debut cap for Punjab.
Punjab did lose their second game of the season but it was a Liam Livingstone show at the Brabourne Stadium in their next game against Chennai which saw them get over the line. Punjab too, has some genuine match-winners in their ranks and they will look to give it their all and hand Gujarat their first loss of the season. Lots of things to look forward to in this exciting clash and it promises to be a cracker. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
Hello and a very warm welcome to game number 16 of the Indian T20 League where Punjab will lock horns with Gujarat. Both these sides are coming at the back of a win in their previous game and would be confident of their chances heading into this clash. Infact, Gujarat are yet to lose a game as they have won their first two matches and they seem to be a well-balanced unit.
... Match Day ...
