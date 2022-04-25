Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy and around leg, Rayudu drops it with gentle hands to mid-wicket and pinches a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) A googly around middle, Ambati Rayudu steps back and gets cramped for room. Somehow he defends it on the leg side.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Chahar again drops it short. It's around middle and Ruturaj Gaikwad goes down on one knee before pulling it to deep square leg for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A touch short and on middle, Rayudu forces it back past the bowler to long on. Takes a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy leggie, landing around leg and turning towards middle, Gaikwad works it gently towards mid-wicket for a single.
Strategic break. Well, the Punjab bowlers have made a strong start but Chennai are just starting to get back in the game. Sharma and Rabada were economical at the start and Sharma also got rid of Uthappa. After that Arshdeep Singh and Rishi Dhawan have each picked up a wicket to put Punjab in the driving seat. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still out there and Ambati Rayudu has come out with some intent. 124 runs are now needed off 66 balls and wickets will play a huge role now.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's gigantic! Rishi Dhawan serves another gift in an effort to bowl a slower one. It's a full toss around leg at 125 clicks, Ambati Rayudu picks it up off his pads and smokes it over square leg. Into the top tier it goes! 13 from the over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Pace up on this occasion, short and wide outside off, Ambati Rayudu flashes his bat at it but fails to connect.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wrong line and punished! Rishi attempts a slower one but delivers it on a length around leg, Ambati Rayudu gets some bat behind it and beats short fine leg. Easy pickings.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Ruturaj Gaikwad fetches a short ball from outside off and heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Lands it full and outside off, Ambati Rayudu drives it down to long off and takes a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and around off, Gaikwad takes a step across and wrists it through mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Spinning away from around off, Ambati Rayudu plays it down to point. 11 from the over!
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A slice of luck there for Ambati! Floated delivery, full and around off, Ambati Rayudu drives aerially and it just beats the flying cover fielder Mayank Agarwal before racing away to the fence.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, punched off the back foot to sweeper cover for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Chahar drops it short and on middle, Rayudu goes on the back foot and pulls it across the line. Not from the middle of his bat and it lands in no man's land at wide long on. A single is taken.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted and on middle, Gaikwad works it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Rahul Chahar begins with a long hop, around off and turning away, Ruturaj Gaikwad hangs on the back foot and lofts it over extra cover for a boundary.
Ambati Rayudu who hurt his wrist early on in the field is in at number 5. Also, Rahul Chahar comes into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Drags it on! A little bit of movement has undone Shivam Dube. Rishi Dhawan bowls to his strength. Lands it on a good length around off, at 130 kph and gets it to nip back in slightly. Shivam Dube tries to drive but leaves a big gap between his bat and pad. It takes the inner edge and crashes onto the stumps. The third wicket goes down for Chennai and they are in a spot of bother. 148 needed off 78 balls.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) On a length around middle, Dube tucks it behind square leg for a couple of runs.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a gift! At his pace, Rishi Dhawan first dared to bowl short and then he kept the line down the leg side. Easy pickings for Shivam Dube who just helps it down to fine leg for a boundary.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Mishit! Rishi takes the pace off this one. Delivers it full and outside off, Dube attempts to drive but is early into the shot. It grabs the inner edge and rolls behind to the keeper.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full in length and outside off, Gaikwad takes his front leg forward and drives it through cover-point for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Angling away from the left-hander, a touch short in length, Dube eases it from the back foot to deep point for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and around off, Gaikwad pushes it to point. Excellent over from Arshdeep. Chennai are 32/2 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Shivam Dube works it off the inner half to square leg and opens his account with a run.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sliding down the leg side, Shivam Dube tries to flick but misses.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Spears in a full ball on off, a hint of away movement, Dube defends it to covers.
Shivam Dube is in at number 4 for Chennai.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! The leg stump goes for a walk and Chennai lose their second wicket inside the Powerplay. Arshdeep Singh was unlucky on the last delivery but this time around he takes revenge. Delivers it around middle and leg, on a length at 138.8 kph. Mitchell Santner walks too much across the stumps with his attempted flick but fails to make any connection. The leg stump is demolished and Arshdeep Singh is celebrating. Great start for Punjab!
5.2 overs (4 Runs) LUCKY FOUR! Excellent delivery but it ends up being a boundary. Arshdeep Singh angles in a length ball, around off and gets it to straighten from there, Mitchell Santner stands back to work it on the leg side but it takes the leading edge and speeds through the gap between the keeper and short third man.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Nearly drags it on! Arshdeep puts it on a fuller length and outside off, Gaikwad tries to push at it but gets an inside edge. It beats the stumps and goes to the left of the keeper. Jitesh Sharma dives to stop the ball and they cross.
