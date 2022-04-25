Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A bit of aggression shown here from Dwayne Bravo.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Bullet throw from Mitchell Santner but Bhanuka Rajapaksa is in. Fuller delivery around middle. Rajapaksa just nudges it into the gap at mid on and immediately calls for two. The batters race back and Santner is quick to attack the ball. He throws it at the keeper's end but the dive saves Rajapaksa.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A juicy full toss from Bravo, outside off. Rajapaksa throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies past short third man for a boundary.
9.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide, spilled beyond the tramline. Wide called.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Another slower delivery, on a length and outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to drag it across the line but misses.
9.2 overs (1 Run) This is outside off and slower in pace. Dhawan strokes it through the cover region for one more.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide from Bravo to start with. This is firmly driven towards deep point but just for a single.
Strategic break. Steady going from Punjab! They didn't go too hard in the Powerplay against some disciplined bowling from Chennai. Mayank Agarwal eventually got frustrated and threw his wicket away and it would have been two down had Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mitchell Santner not dropped Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Two errors in the field from Chennai and they would hope that they don't return to haunt them. Dhawan will be looking to anchor the innings from here on, just like KL Rahul did the other evening and with the likes of Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow waiting in the wings, Punjab can still aim for a 170-plus total. Dwayne Bravo to bowl after the break...
8.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Rajapaksa drives it back past the bowler who sticks out a boot. The ball goes towards long off and a single is taken.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! Ravindra Jadeja has a second catch dropped off his bowling and Bhanuka Rajapaksa survives yet again. Around off, Rajapaksa gets low and connects the slog-sweep. The ball goes flat and hard towards the mid-wicket fence. Mitchell Santner comes in a bit too much and in the end, has to backtrack. Santner ends up spilling the catch as the ball bursts through his palms. It will be a maximum for Rajapaksa.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Jadeja sees Dhawan stepping out and drags his length back. Dhawan pushes it through covers for one more.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Speared into middle, Rajapaksa works it 'round the corner for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is bowled a bit too wide outside off and Rajapaksa leaves it alone.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is swept away nicely towards deep square leg for another single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) This is angled across the left-hander, Rajapaksa stylishly drives it towards covers for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full and wide again but Pretorious just holds back the pace this time. Dhawan steps out and drives it along the ground towards extra cover.
7.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pretorius sees Dhawan charging and looks to bowl at his toes but ends up spilling it down the leg side.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot from Shikhar Dhawan and that brings up the fifty for Punjab. This is very wide of the off stump, Dhawan steps down the track and lifts it over the cover region. The fielder in the deep moves across to his left, puts in a dive but fails to keep it in.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, driven towards deep point for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Dwaine Pretorius takes the pace off the ball and keeps it pretty wide outside the off pole. Rajapaksa has a slash at it but is beaten by the lack of pace.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Pretorious bowls this one a touch fuller and wide of off. Rajapaksa looks for the cover drive but doesn't make a connection.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards mid off for a single by Dhawan.
7.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, from 'round the stumps and outside off. Shikhar Dhawan comes down the track and leaves it alone. Wide called.
Bowling change. Dwaine Pretorius replaces Maheesh Theekshana in the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Around middle and leg, this is flicked away towards mid-wicket. A dot ball to end a tidy over.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Quicker delivery, darted down the leg side. Rajapaksa leaves it alone.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter, on the pads. Dhawan tucks it off the back foot past square leg for one more.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped! Difficult chance this but Ruturaj Gaikwad should have taken it after getting there! On leg stump, Bhanuka Rajapaksa walks down the track and just lifts it high towards backward square leg. Gaikwad runs in from the deep and picks up the catch but can't keep a hold of it. Single taken.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, sliding across off and Dhawan cuts it towards short third man for another run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Rajapaksa is off the mark. Shorter this time, around the leg stump. Rajapaksa goes back in his crease to ease it towards mid-wicket for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Jadeja starts off with a length ball, on the pads. Dhawan tucks it away on the leg side and sets off for a quick single.
Change in bowling. Ravindra Jadeja brings himself into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Around middle and leg, Rajapaksa lunges forward to defend. At the end of the Powerplay, Punjab are 37/1!
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is in next at number 3.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mayank Agarwal got frustrated picking out the fielders on a couple of occasions and has ended up throwing his wicket away. This is short and wide, there to be hit but Agarwal goes a bit too hard at it and ends up slapping it straight towards Shivam Dube at point. Dube takes a sharp catch and Maheesh Theekshana has got the breakthrough for Chennai.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good shot for no run. Full and wide, Mayank Agarwal makes room and thrashes it straight to the man at covers.
5.3 overs (1 Run) This is pushed quickly through the air and on middle. Dhawan hangs back and pushes it out on the off side for a quick single.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shikhar Dhawan loves the sweep and gets enough on it to get the maximum. Around off, Dhawan drags it and slog-sweeps it with the wind over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie and brings up 9000 runs in all T20s. It's turning out to be a fruitful 200th game for him in the Indian T20 League.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Theeksana drops it a bit short, around middle and leg. Agarwal whips it through mid-wicket for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Punjab Kings are 73/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.