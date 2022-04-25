Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Kagiso Rabada comes up for a quick chat! The speedster says that in the Powerplay, they were a bit behind the rate but commended Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for their knocks. Smiles and praises Liam Livingstone for his few 'gentle' strokes as well. Tells that after that the bowling attack put its hand up. Further says that Arshdeep Singh has been the best death bowler and is very talented. Kagiso adds that he knows that he will bowl at the death and states that everyone else knows the role. Lauds the bowling effort of the whole group with a special mention for Rishi Dhawan who bowled the final over. Mentions that it's nerve-wracking when you bowl to MS Dhoni with not a single red jersey in the crowd and credits Rishi for pulling it off.
Ravindra Jadeja, the captain of Chennai, says that they started well with the new ball but gave away 10-15 runs too many in the end overs. Mentions that they didn't execute their plans well. Adds that Rayudu was batting brilliantly but again says that they should have restricted Punjab under 170-175. Tells that they are not getting good starts in the first 6 overs and they need to improve on that and come back stronger.
Punjab made it difficult for themselves but their pace attack looked in good touch and they did come through when their side needed it the most. After a terrific start in the Powerplay from Sandeep Sharma and Rishi Dhawan, both of whom were making a comeback into the side, Punjab had the upper hand. Rayudu did take away the game from them for a brief spell and the spinners went for a bit of tap. Sharma did go for 23 runs in his last over but Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Rishi Dhawan held their nerves at the death to get their side back to winning ways. Stay tuned for the interviews...
Chennai almost pulled it off and a big reason for that is the knock Ambati Rayudu played. Rayudu single-handedly dragged them back into the game and put them in a winning position. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja hit a few lusty blows but in the end, it was a bridge too far. Chennai have now lost six out of their eight games and need a miracle to make it through to the playoffs. The top order failed miserably but Ruturaj Gaikwad showed some form which is a positive sign for them.
Yet another riveting contest but brilliant death bowling from Punjab has seen them hold on to a crucial win. They went for less than 9 runs an over to seal the victory and in doing so have completed the double over the reigning champions.
19.6 overs (1 Run) PUNJAB WIN BY 11 RUNS! Rishi delivers it very full and around off, Jadeja drives it all along the ground to long off for a run. That's it, what an over under pressure from Rishi Dhawan.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jadeja goes downtown and clears the fence. A full toss outside off, Ravindra Jadeja hangs on the back foot and clubs it over long on. Doesn't matter much now.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Very full delivery, around middle, it's knocked down to long on for a run.
Dwaine Pretorius is in next.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! DHONI HOLES OUT! Rishi Dhawan has hit the jackpot with a very poor delivery. Full and down the leg side, Dhoni tries to smash it over square leg but it takes the bottom of the bat and flies to deep mid-wicket. Jonny Bairstow takes the catch and he is the most unpopular man at the Wankhede currently. This game is done and dusted now.
19.2 overs (0 Run) A fantastic delivery under pressure. A yorker on middle, Dhoni only manages to dig it out back to the bowler. 20 needed off 4 balls.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Huge roar from the crowd. Dhawan attempts to bowl short and wide, Dhoni leaves and the umpire exercises his arms.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is out of the ground! The crowd is going mad. MS Dhoni is doing it again. Short and around leg, Dhoni turns and muscles it over backward square leg for a maximum. 21 needed off 5 balls and Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni! is echoing at Wankhede.
Rishi Dhawan (3-0-24-1) to bowl the final over. Can he defend 26 runs? Or will MS reign supreme again?
18.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and around off, Dhoni hammers it down to long on. The fielder collects it on one bounce and it's just a single. Another great over by Arshdeep Singh. 27 needed off 6 balls and MS will be on strike.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom! A full toss again, wide outside off, MS Dhoni exercises his arms and spanks it wide of long off for a boundary. 28 needed off 7 balls.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss, around middle and leg, Jadeja hits it in front of square on the leg side for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Just short! A wide yorker outside off, MS throws his bat at it and his bottom hand comes off the handle. It flies behind backward point and Rabada perhaps lost it in the lights. He lets it bounce in front of him and then collects the ball. A single is taken.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and around off, Dhoni drills it to extra cover and Mayank Agarwal makes a sharp stop. Dot ball. 34 needed off 10 balls.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, Ravindra Jadeja works it through mid-wicket for a run.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Spicy bowling! Kagiso Rabada has his tail up. Digs it in short, around off at 136.4 kph, MS Dhoni drops his wrists and allows it through. A couple of great overs from Punjab here and they have gained the upper hand.
MS Dhoni walks out to bat next. Can he finish things off just like he did in the previous game?
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPS SHATTERED! Kagiso Rabada removes the danger man. The South African speedster brings all his experience into play. Bowled a slower bumper and follows it up with a toe-crushing yorker around leg at 137.3 kph. Ambati Rayudu tries to whip it across the line but misses. It smashes his pads and deflects onto the stumps. End of a wonderful knock from Rayudu but it's a big blow at this stage for Chennai. 35 needed off 13 balls.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Clever deception from Kagiso Rabada. He takes the pace off this short delivery, around off, Ambati Rayudu is deceived and misses the ball.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A dipping yorker around off, Ravindra Jadeja digs it out from the inner half of his bat and it races away to deep mid-wicket. Only a run.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Jadeja fetches a full ball from a long way outside off and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. Great connection and placement.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Mishit! Rabada hurls across a full toss around off, Rayudu steps back to play a lofted shot but it comes off the toe end of the bat. It falls safely at wide long off and they get a single.
Kagiso Rabada to bowl out here. He has figures of 3-0-17-1 so far.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Delivers it full and around middle, Jadeja strokes it down the ground and the long off fielder mops it up. They take a couple. Fantastic over by Arshdeep, just 6 runs off it. 41 needed off 18 balls.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Really good bowling. Arshdeep is operating as per his field. A low full toss outside off, Ambati opens the face of his bat and guides it down to deep backward point for one. Can Arshdeep Singh close the over well?
16.4 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh shows good control and maturity. Fires it full and across the right-hander, outside off, Rayudu swishes and misses.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Spears it full and around leg, Jadeja swings his bat but fails to make any contact. It deflects off his pads to backward point and they cross for a leg bye. A good over so far from Arshdeep.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A wide yorker outside off, Rayudu squeezes it down to deep backward point and rotates the strike.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, Jadeja flicks it through square leg and hands the strike back to his aggressive partner.
Strategic break. 47 needed now from 24 balls and from here, it's Chennai's game to lose, have to say. After losing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai seemed out of the game but what a special knock this has been from Ambati Rayudu! He has put his side right on top of proceedings and has given Mayank Agarwal a headache. Punjab need wickets and they need them quickly in order to salvage this match. Arshdeep Singh (2-0-10-1) is back on. Can he conjure up some magic here?
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What an over for Chennai! Back of a length, around middle, Rayudu takes a step down the track and powers his pull shot over mid-wicket for a boundary. 23 from the over and this could be the turning point of this chase!
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A hat-trick of biggies and Chennai have roared back into this game! Sandeep switches to over the wicket but bowls it short and around off. Ambati Rayudu steps back to make room and slashes it over backward point for a maximum. 51 needed off 25 balls and Mayank Agarwal is asking his bowler to take his time.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is abysmal bowling from Sandeep Sharma. Again he bowls a full toss down the leg side, easy pickings for Ambati Rayudu. He just turns inside the crease, picks it up off his pads and dumps it behind square leg. 57 needed off 26 balls.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over the wide long on fence! Rayudu is the man for Chennai! Sharma serves a friendly full toss around leg, Ambati Rayudu clears his front leg and dispatches it into the stands.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Superb stop by Shikhar Dhawan! Top effort. Identical to the last delivery, this time Jadeja shuffles across and wheels his bat firmly at it. The ball speeds off the inner edge and Shikhar Dhawan dives at backward square leg to save a certain boundary. Just a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, outside off, Jadeja bends his back knee and tries to slog it across the line but misses.
