Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa comes up for a quick chat. The Lankan says that the wicket is a bit slow and he and Shikhar Dhawan were looking to get a score around 170 but have got more than that on the board. Mentions that the ball is gripping in the wicket and they are happy with the score. About his knock, he says that the two left-arm spinners were bowling when he came in and that allowed him to settle in. About the short boundary on one side, he says that Liam Livingstone was able to take advantage of it and they know that the opposition can do the same as well.
Chennai started well, bowling disciplined lines and keeping Punjab in check inside the Powerplay. They also bagged the wicket of Mayank Agarwal but then dropped the two chances offered by Bhanuka Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan punished them for those errors, by stroking 42 runs, and more importantly by forming a strong alliance of 110 runs with Shikhar Dhawan. Talking about Dhawan, he assessed the conditions superbly. Took his time initially and then upped his game, especially after the halfway mark. During his stay in the 200th Indian T20 League, he brought up 9000 T20 runs and his knock of 88 steered Punjab to 187!
It's a strong finish from Punjab - amassing 35 runs off the last two overs! It was a well-planned innings from them and they have posted a very challenging total on the board. If we divide this innings into four phases, 37 runs came in the Powerplay, 35 in the next four, 51 in the following 5 and 64 in the remaining overs at the death.
19.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! They just had to push for the second but Jonny Bairstow is miles out. Full and straight, almost in the slot. Bairstow heaves it on the bounce to Mitchell Santner at wide long on. Dhawan calls him for the second and Santner fires in a good throw at the keeper's end. MS Dhoni whips off the bails and Bairstow isn't even in the frame. Punjab end with 187/4!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Bravo and this is a gift for Bairstow. Full toss, around middle. Bairstow dispatches it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Seam up from Bravo, full and outside off. Dhawan drives it down to long off for a single.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shikhar Dhawan picks up the slower ball and takes advantage of the short boundary on the leg side. This is around off, Dhawan gets down on one knee and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Full and straight but it's the slower ball again. Jonny Bairstow squeezes it towards cover-point for a single.
Who is coming in next? It's Jonny Bairstow. Jitesh Sharma could also have been a great option with 5 balls to go.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Crucial hold from Mukesh Choudhary and Dwayne Bravo has his man. This is a slower ball from Bravo, at just 97.7 kph. Liam Livingstone steps down and has to force the big shot as he has no pace to work with. Livingstone goes a bit too hard at it and ends up getting a top edge towards short third man. Mukesh Choudhary settles under it and makes no mistake. A handy cameo though from Livingstone.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary to end the over and 22 runs come off it! Back of a length, around off. Shikhar Dhawan shuffles across and gets inside the line of the ball to pick it up and get it over the man at short fine leg for a boundary.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Slower yorker this time, well outside off. Livingstone has to reach out for it and gets an inside edge past the stumps. It rolls behind and they go for a quick single.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Short this time from Pretorious and Livingstone has clobbered it over the wide long on fence for a huge hit. He can hurt the opposition even with just a couple of overs to go.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time it's a clean strike from Liam Livingstone. Full and wide, very wide. Livingstone walks outside the off stump and whacks it over long off for a maximum.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and straight, Livingstone with another wild heave across the line and this time the ball goes off the inside half of the bat and races away to the backward square leg fence.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, clipped away towards deep square leg for a single.
Dwaine Pretorius (3-0-28-0) to bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled! Shikhar Dhawan walks down the track and Bravo bowls a loopy slower ball this time, outside off. Dhawan cue-ends it towards short third man and they scamper through for a run. Just 7 runs and a wicket off it.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good slower ball, pushed wider. Livingstone has a wild swing across the line but gets no timing on it. The ball goes towards mid on and a single is taken.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shorter this time from Bravo but down the leg side. Liam Livingstone misses the pull and Bravo has an appeal for a caught behind. The umpire though signals a wide.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, Dhawan reaches out and slices it towards deep point for a run.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle and leg, Livingstone steps out and flicks it past square leg for a single.
Liam Livingstone arrives. The situation is tailor-made for his style of batting.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bhanuka Rajapaksa knew he had to go for the big shot but has to depart now. Slower delivery at 105.4 kph, on a length and going across the left-hander. Rajapaksa steps down the track, looking to lift it over long off. The ball though goes off the toe end and flies towards the extra cover region. Shivam Dube over there settles under it and takes the catch. Dwayne Bravo picks up a wicket and Rajapaksa departs after a good comeback knock.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Brilliant effort in the deep from Mitchell Santner and he saves three runs for his team. Full toss from Bravo, around off. Shikhar Dhawan with a short-arm jab to the left of long on but Santner sprints across and dives to cut it off. Single taken.
17.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Yet again the umpires have a word and it is a no ball again from Dwayne Bravo. Full and wide, pitching beyond the cut strip yet again. Free Hit coming up.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Length this time, angled into the body. Dhawan gets an inside edge back onto the pads as he looks to tuck it away. The ball rolls onto the off side and they pick up a single.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Very full again, on middle. Dhawan drives it through wide mid on and there's a huge gap over there. The fielder from long on charges in but the batters pick up a brace.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Choudhary. Gets the yorker in on middle stump. Dhawan jams it out back towards the bowler.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation from Shikhar Dhawan and he is now toying with the bowler. Very full, on middle. Dhawan shuffles across his stumps and ramps it over short fine leg. He picks up a boundary.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and sliding into middle and leg. Rajapaksa clips it towards deep square leg for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss to start with from Mukesh Choudhary. This one is angled into the off stump line and Dhawan can only manage to hit it down towards long on for a run. The century stand comes up between the pair.
Change in bowling. Maheesh Theekshana is done with his spell and Mukesh Choudhary (3-0-27-0) replaces him from this end.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Nails the yorker this time does Dwayne Bravo. This is on middle and Rajapaksa just about jams it out. A dot to end the over but it is a productive one for Punjab.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, this time Bravo just drags back his length and bowls it around off. Dhawan taps it towards covers for one.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over, glorious from Shikhar Dhawan! Pitched up on off, Dhawan picks up the length and effortlessly lofts it over mid off for another boundary. 12 already off the over with a couple of deliveries to go.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan makes full use of the freebie and picks up a boundary. Another low full toss, on off. Dhawan drills it hard and along the ground, past mid off for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Seam up from Bravo, full and wide, very wide. The umpire initially signals for a wide but then has a word with his partner and consults upstairs. The ball has pitched just beyond the cut strip and hence a no ball is called. Free Hit to follow.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on a length and outside off. Rajapaksa gets it off the toe end of the bat towards mid off. Single taken.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss on middle, Rajapaksa drills it straight back past the bowler. The fielder from long on runs around to his right and keeps it down to a couple of runs.
