Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.
Shout for an lbw! It's not given and Punjab are reviewing. There is no bat involved, the UltraEdge has confirmed. Ball Tracking shows that the ball had pitched outside leg. Ravindra Jadeja is safe to continue...
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Around off, Jadeja with a gentle push towards extra cover and they go for the single. Mayank Agarwal has a shy at the bowler's end but Rahul Chahar is unable to collect the throw. The batters get an overthrow as well.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Rayudu moves inside the crease and Chahar bowls it outside off. Rayudu pushes it through extra cover for one.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A stunning way to bring up the half century and this could prove to be the decisive knock. Poor bowling though from Rahul Chahar. Drops it short again, down the leg side. Rayudu shuffles a bit and lifts it all the way over deep backward square leg for a biggie.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A flatter delivery, landing outside off and further spinning away, Rayudu leaves. A wide is called.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over and Ambati Rayudu picks up another boundary. Short again from Chahar and Rayudu forces it over a jumping Rishi Dhawan at point. The ball runs away into the fence.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, turning away. This is cut away straight to the man at point.
Another change. Rahul Chahar (2-0-16-0) returns in the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length, outside off at 114 clicks. Rayudu taps it towards covers for a single. 13 from the over, 85 needed now off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (0 Run) The slower bumper now from Sharma, around off and Rayudu can't get a bat on it.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No luck involved this time and Ambati Rayudu has drilled this one. Full and on leg stump, Rayudu hammers it back past the bowler and into the long on fence.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Sandeep Sharma bowls a good yorker, around the leg stump. Ambati Rayudu looks to make a bit of room for himself and go down the ground. The ball takes the inside edge and goes past the leg stump and into the fine leg fence.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Full and wide a bit too wide and the keeper gets a bad bounce. Jitesh Sharma spills it and the batters scamper through for a run as well.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Ambati Rayudu makes room by moving down the leg side but Sharma follows him. He takes pace off the ball and this is played off the inner half of the bat towards backward square leg for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. This is tapped towards sweeper cover for a run.
Mayank Agarwal is ringing in the changes. He brings back Sandeep Sharma who has figures of 2-0-4-1.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, Rayudu cover-drives but can't get it through the infield.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On the pads, Jadeja looks to flick it away but misses. The ball goes off the pads and towards square leg. The batters pick up a leg bye.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Kagiso Rabada greets Ravindra Jadeja with a spicy bumper. This is on middle and off, and the ball just zips through. Jadeja does well to sway his head away from the line of the ball.
Ravindra Jadeja walks in next. 99 needed off 45 balls.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The skipper, Mayank Agarwal takes a well-judged catch and the move to bring Kagiso Rabada back into the attack has worked wonders for Punjab. Rabada bowls it wider and slower as well. Gaikwad looks to clear mid off again but ends up mistiming it. Agarwal does well to backtrack and takes the catch. The man who was anchoring the chase is gone and after a brief resistance, Chennai are back struggling.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad and he made it look so easy. Fullish delivery, around off. Gaikwad just effortlessly lofts it over mid off and collects a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length, close to the off pole. Rayudu dabs it down towards third man for a single.
Kagiso Rabada (2-0-12-0) is brought back into the attack.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Pace on, this time, angled in from around off. Gaikwad looks to pull but it just isn't short enough. The ball zips through to the keeper and might have come off the pad as well.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Good effort from Jitesh Sharma behind the sticks. Arshdeep Singh grunts as he delivers a slower bumper on the middle stump line. Gaikwad ducks under it and the ball dies on the way to the keeper.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Around the hips, pulled away down to deep backward square leg for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Singh goes a bit wider of the crease and hurls across a length ball outside off. Rayudu taps it towards cover-point.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on the body. Gaikwad hops and dabs it down on the leg side for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Singh starts his new spell from 'round the wicket and angles in a full ball around off. Ambati Rayudu drives it through covers for a single.
Arshdeep Singh (1-0-7-1) is back for another burst.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle and this one turns away a bit. Rayudu eases it through covers and picks up a single. 12 from the over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Almost chops it on now! Quicker and flatter, close to the off stump. Rayudu looks to cut but gets a bottom edge and luckily for him, the ball doesn't go on to hit the off stump.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another big hit from Ambati Rayudu and he is turning it on here. Floated up on the pads, Rayudu gets low and launches it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shouts of 'catch it' from the keeper but the ball speeds past the diving backward point fielder. Tad bit short and wide, cut away uppishly off the back foot by Rayudu and he picks up a boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Livingstone drops it short and on middle, Ambati Rayudu makes room by moving on the leg side but can't get it away.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Livingstone starts off with the leg-spin to the right-hander. On off, pushed through mid off for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Chennai Super Kings, chasing a target of 188, are 119/4. The live updates of Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.