Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Maheesh Theekshana delivers it flat and short outside off, Dhawan stays back to cut but is beaten. 4-0-32-1, Maheesh Theekshana is done with the ball. A decent effort from the Sri Lankan.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa stands back and pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Walks down the track and then finds the length not conducive for a big shot. He pushes it out to covers and takes a single.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Very full and around off, Dhawan helps it gently to square leg and scampers back for the second run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Skidding down the leg side, Rajapaksa tries to sweep but fails to middle it well. It goes off the inner half and the short fine leg fielder stops it to his left. They cross for a run.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, Dhawan goes back and eases it to long on for a run.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish outside off, pushed through covers for a single. 14 from this over, 39 in the last three. Punjab are on the charge!
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Second fifty in this edition for Shikhar Dhawan! Fuller and around off, Dhawan walks across and sweeps it through the gap at backward square leg for a boundary. He has anchored the innings well and now will look to finish on a high!
13.4 overs (1 Run) Almost drags it on! Slower one, full and wide outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa goes down and across to sweep but drags it off the inner edge. It beats the stumps and rolls towards short fine leg. They cross.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goes the distance! Bhanuka Rajapaksa is making use of the lives granted to him. A low full toss outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa latches onto it and smashes it over long off. Great strike!
13.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and wide outside off, Dhawan steps down and pushes it to long off for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa goes down on one knee and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Dwaine Pretorius (2-0-14-0) is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Floated and full on off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa flicks it to deep mid-wicket and retains strike with a run. 9 from the over, 25 in the last two.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Tucks it off his pads to square leg for a run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Quicker one, sliding down the leg side, Dhawan tries to flick but misses.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and around off, Dhawan pushes it back.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa plays late and dabs it towards short third man. The fielder makes a sliding stop and they cross. 100 up!
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield in the deep! Too full in length and outside off, turning away, Bhanuka Rajapaksa drills his drive to deep cover where the fielder (Dwaine Pretorius) fumbles and concedes a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A touch short in length, around middle, Dhawan moves back and turns it to mid-wicket for a run. He turns for the second run but Bhanuka Rajapaksa lets out a big no.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short and wide outside off, Dhawan slaps it to deep cover, this time straight to the fielder. Only a single to cap off a 16-run over.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan is smartly playing with the field at the moment. Too full in length, around off, Shikhar shuffles across the stumps slightly and tickles it through the gap between backward square leg and short fine leg.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off, Dhawan pushes it back off the toe end of his bat.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan is batting beautifully! Just toying with the fielder in the deep. Short in length and outside off, Dhawan rocks back and steers it through backward point. The sweeper runs across to his right but has no chance. On the last delivery, he was speeding across to his left.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! This is why Mukesh Choudhary was scared of bowling in the half of the batter. He overpitches outside off, Dhawan attacks it and crunches it through covers for a sizzling boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Another wide! Again Choudhary delivers it short but way wide outside off, Dhawan allows it through to the keeper.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bowls it a touch short but quite wide outside off, Dhawan withdraws his bat and the umpire stretches his arms.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A wide yorker outside off, Rajapaksa digs it out back past the bowler, towards long on. They cross.
Mukesh Choudhary (2-0-11-0) is back into the attack.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running between the wickets on this occasion! Fuller and on off, Dhawan uses his feet and eases it towards wide long on for a couple of runs.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on a length around off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa once again pushes it with gentle hands towards mid on and eyes a couple. But Dwaine Pretorius chases it down and keeps the batters down to just a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Dhawan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg, Bhanuka Rajapaksa glances it down to fine leg for a run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Dwaine Pretorius aims for another yorker but this time it turns out to be a low full toss on middle, Dhawan knocks it down to long on for a run.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Speeds in from 'round the wicket and delivers a yorker around off, Dhawan digs it back to the bowler.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Punjab Kings are 126/1. The live updates of Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.