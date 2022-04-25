Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No wide given. Down the leg side, close to the leg stump. Mitchell Santner looks to tuck it away but seems to have missed it. The umpire doesn't signal a wide so, it might have taken the pad on the way through.
4.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted slower ball, shorter and way down the leg side. Santner misses the pull and a wide is called.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Just a bit of shape back in. Length ball, on middle and Santner misses the swing across the line. The ball hits Santner high on the pads.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Dhawan errs in line and drifts down the leg side. Santner looks to tickle it fine but the ball comes off the thigh pad and goes past the keeper. A boundary results at fine leg.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) A half-volley on the pads, Santner flicks it aerially towards the deep mid-wicket region. The man from the backward square leg fence runs around and cuts it off. Two taken.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Around leg stump and Mitchell Santner is struggling a bit out there. The Kiwi looks to tuck it away on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Rishi Dhawan starts off with a fullish delivery on leg. Santner pushes it back towards the bowler.
Change in bowling. Rishi Dhawan has been introduced into the attack. He is wearing a face shield.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Just short of a length and outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to punch it off the back foot but gets no timing on it.
3.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length, angled across off. Santner taps it through the cover region and turns the strike over.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, pushed down the ground for a single at long on.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! Poor fielding from Arshdeep Singh but luckily for him, Jitesh Sharma is lightning quick. Around the hips, Gaikwad looks to work it away but the ball comes off the thigh pad and goes towards short fine leg. Singh lets it through but the keeper chases it down and saves a couple of runs.
3.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sharma tries to go wide of the crease and bowl another inswinger but spills it down the leg side.
3.2 overs (0 Run) The inswinger now, a bit fuller and shaping into the off pole. Gaikwad makes a solid block off the front foot.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off and there's still a bit of movement in the air. Gaikwad hangs back and taps it towards cover-point.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, wristed away towards deep mid-wicket by Gaikwad for a run. Strong start with the ball from Punjab and Chennai just looking to find their feet inside the Powerplay.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, on off. This is driven through mid off for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) A bit of heat now from Kagiso Rabada! A steep bouncer, at 142.2 kph and over the middle stump line. The ball just zips through off the surface and Santner manages to get his head out of the way.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row now! On off, Santner can only manage to bunt it back towards the bowler.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Length, on off. Santner nudges it out towards mid off and looks for the single but is sent back.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Probing line this from Rabada. Close to the off pole and going across the left-hander. Santner leaves it alone.
1.6 overs (1 Run) End of a top over from Sandeep Sharma! Fullish delivery, slanted across off. Mitchell Santner stays watchful and just steers it towards third man for a single. He is off the mark straightaway.
Mitchell Santner walks in next at number 3.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Dot balls created pressure and Sandeep Sharma has provided Punjab with the perfect start. A touch short in length around off, at 130.3 kph and seaming back in with extra bounce. Robin Uthappa just looks to pick it up and whip it on the leg side but gets the top edge. It skies up towards the mid-wicket region and Rishi Dhawan takes a simple catch inside the ring. Sharma gets an early wicket and Uthappa has to depart.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Sharma goes shorter this time and outside off. Uthappa pulls it down but straight to the man at mid on.
1.3 overs (0 Run) This time it's the outswinger, a good start from Sandeep Sharma here. Pitched up a bit on off and shaping away. Uthappa defends it out on the off side.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off and shaping in nicely. Uthappa gets right behind the line of the ball to make the block.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Sandeep Sharma starts from the opposite end alongside Rabada. Sharma serves it on a good length, outside off. Uthappa mistimes his cut to cover-point.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries to end the first over. Full and wide, Gaikwad leans in and drives it through the cover region for a boundary. 10 runs come off the first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! A high-quality back-foot punch from Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, but wide of off stump. Gaikwad times it beautifully and past cover-point to bring up the first boundary of the innings.
Who will operate from the other end? It's going to be Sandeep Sharma.
0.4 over (1 Run) Uthappa is now off the mark as well. On middle, pushed away towards mid on for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good pace and carry for Rabada. Just short of a length, outside off and shaping further away. Robin Uthappa dangles his bat at it and luckily for him, he doesn't get an outside edge.
0.2 over (1 Run) Gaikwad and Chennai are off the mark! Length again, on middle. Gaikwad works it behind square on the leg side and picks up a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Kagiso Rabada starts off with a length ball, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad hangs back and punches it out towards covers off the back foot.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Chennai Super Kings, chasing a target of 188, are 30/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.