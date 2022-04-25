Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Rayudu is off!
0.3 over (0 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, in the hope of some movement but there is none. Agarwal drives off the front foot but fails to beat Rayudu at covers. Ambati Rayudu seems to have hurt his left hand in the process and is going off the field.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good shape on this delivery. Attacks the stumps with a length ball, nipping in a bit, Mayank plays it near his front pad and keeps it out with an angled bat to point.
0.1 over (2 Runs) Mukesh Choudhary begins with a full delivery, around off, Mayank drives it wide of mid off and finds the gap. It's chased down in the deep by Jadeja and Punjab are away with a couple of runs.
We are ready for play! The two umpires make their way out to the middle and they are followed by the players from Chennai. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan who is playing his 200th Indian T20 League match are the openers for Punjab. Mukesh Choudhary has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
Punjab's skipper Mayank Agarwal says that they don't mind having a bat first because they are playing on the same track from yesterday. Adds that they don't want to dwell upon the last game and just want to move on. Mentions that the energy is good in the side and it's just about executing their plans. Informs that they have made three changes with Sandeep Sharma, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Rishi Dhawan coming in.
Ravindra Jadeja, the captain of Chennai, says that they don't know whether the dew will be a factor or not and that's why they are bowling first. Adds that they try to keep things simple and stick to plans. Mentions that they need to keep improving and he cannot put his finger on any one area where they need to improve specifically. Informs that they are going unchanged.
Chennai (Unchanged XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.
Punjab (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (In for Nathan Ellis), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan (In for Shahrukh Khan), Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma (In for Vaibhav Arora) and Rahul Chahar.
TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favour of Chennai. They will have a BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann is pitchside. Swann says that one side is very, very small with the square boundary being 58 meters and the other side being 71 meters. Adds that KL Rahul did get a hundred on this wicket but other batters suffered and the surface is a bit tacky. He reckons varying the pace will be the key here and it is a 160-170 wicket. Ends by saying that the side winning the toss might look to bat first.
Punjab started off staying in touch with the top four places but lately, it just hasn't gone their way. A fourth defeat in their previous match against Delhi means that Punjab now languish in the bottom half of the table. A defeat tonight might even send their opponents above them in the table. They will take some positivity from the fact that they have already defeated Chennai once this season and will look to turn the tide back in their favour. So, will Chennai get back-to-back wins for the first time this season? Or will Punjab once again trump their opponents? We'll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
Hello and a warm welcome to match number 38 of the Indian T20 League. It's Punjab taking on Chennai at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it is a crucial match for both sides. Chennai lost the reverse fixture by a huge margin earlier in the season but have found a new wind and have kept their hopes alive. With match-winning performances from Mukesh Choudhary and MS Dhoni, Chennai will look to build a bit of momentum with another win here tonight.
... MATCH DAY ...
