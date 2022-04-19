Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs in Match 30 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing a target of 211 runs, KKR were bowled out for 210 in 19.4 overs with Yuzvendra Chahal taking a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul for RR. Earlier, a knock of 103 runs off 61 balls by Jos Buttler helped Rajasthan post 217 for five in 20 overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are on top of the IPL 2022 points table with 10 points from six games, followed by RR in second position and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in third. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are fourth, with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and KKR in fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are seventh, Delhi Capitals (DC) are eighth, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (MI) are bottom in the ten-team table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is currently leading the Orange Cap race with 375 runs from six games, having hit his second century of the season. He is followed by Shreyas Iyer (236) in second place, KL Rahul (235) in third. Hardik Pandya (228) is fourth in the Orange Cap race and Shivam Dube (226) is fifth.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal, after his stunning performance against KKR, is leading the pack with 17 wickets from six games. He is followed by T Natarajan (12) in second, Kuldeep Yadav (11) in third, Avesh Khan (11) in fourth and Wanindu Hasaranga (11) in fifth position.