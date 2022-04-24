India and Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shikhar Dhawan will be eyeing a huge milestone when his team takes on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhawan needs just two runs to complete 6,000 runs in IPL. Virat Kohli is the only batter who has scored 6,000 or more runs in the cash-rich T20 cricket league. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has amassed 6,402 runs (215 matches) so far in his IPL career.

So far, Dhawan has aggregated 5,998 runs in 201 matches, averaging just over 34. He has also scored two centuries and 45 fifties.

Rohit Sharma (5,725), David Warner (5,668) and Suresh Raina (5,528) are the next in the list.

Dhawan, who was bought by PBKS during the mega auction for Rs 8.25 crore, has scored 214 runs in seven matches this season.

PBKS are eighth in the points table, having won three and losing four games so far.

Dhawan has been in an out of the Indian team in the last two years, and was also not a part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup last year.

Speaking on his future with the Indian team, Dhawan said that the door is always open, and it only comes down to the performances of the individual.

"If you perform well, the doors are always open. The call lies with selectors, I am enjoying my journey. I have been performing well and I am enjoying my cricket," the veteran batter had told NDTV during the launch of Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.