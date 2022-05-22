Punjab Kings take on SunRisers Hyderabad in the final league stage match of IPL 2022 on Sunday at the xx stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are on 12 points and the winner will finish sixth at the least. PBKS lost their last match against Delhi Capitals. PBKS may opt to bring Odean Smith back and move Mayank Agarwal up the order, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa's form waning and the skipper failing at his new role at No.5 so far. The rest of the team is likely to stay intact.

Jonny Bairstow: The explosive Englishman has been brilliant since being pushed up to the top of the order and will look to help Punjab finish a disappointing campaign on a high note.

Shikhar Dhawan: The veteran batter has been PBKS' leading run-scorer this season, with 421 runs from 13 matches. He has been a reliable, experienced head at the top of the order.

Mayank Agarwal: The captain gave up his spot at the top of the order to get the best out of Bairstow, but his indifferent form continued at No.5. With Bhanuka Rajapaksa not being able to replicate his form from the start of the season, Agarwal can move up to No.3 and play in a slightly more familiar role.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been one of the most impactful players for PBKS this season, smashing 388 runs at a supremely impressive strike rate of 177.98. He has often bailed them out of tough situations and also provided them with a strong finish more often than not.

Jitesh Sharma: The youngster has been a great find for PBKS this season, and has been preferred as their finisher above the more reputed Shahrukh Khan.

Odean Smith: The big-hitting West Indies all-rounder played one blinder this season and helped them win one match with the ball, but has otherwise been inconsistent. However, he may come in for Rajapaksa and get one more opportunity to showcase his explosiveness.

Rishi Dhawan: Rishi Dhawan has been impressive ever since getting a chance this season and will likely be retained in the XI for the last match.

Harpreet Brar: The left-arm spinner has been a bright spot for Punjab Kings this season and has troubled batters more often than not. He will be crucial against the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram.

Rahul Chahar: The leg-spinner has had a disappointing season and will want to make an impression in the season-ender.

Promoted

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has been outstanding with the ball for Punjab Kings, bowling crucial overs in the death and also getting important breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African paceman is PBKS' leading wicket-taker and the third highest in this season overall and would want to add to his tally of 22 scalps.