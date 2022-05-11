Pat Cummins on Monday showed his prowess with the ball, taking three wickets in an over as Kolkata Knight Riders romped to a 52-run win over Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2022 clash. Cummins had missed the first three games for KKR this season, arriving for the tournament after completing his international commitments with the Australian team. The fast bowler made instant impact on his very first game of the season, smashing a 15-ball 56 to help KKR beat Mumbai Indians. He had also taken two wickets but had been plundered for 49 runs off his four overs. After playing the next three matches, Cummins was dropped from the team. But he returned on Monday to play a starring role with the ball in hand.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri seemed miffed with Cummins' omission from the team for four matches.

"Shukar hai khilaya Pat Cummins ko. Pata nahi kya kar raha tha bench par baith kar garam kar raha tha seat 4-5 match se. Aisa player jo number one fast bowler hai world mein, World Cup winner hai, captain hai Australia ka, bench par baitha rahe ho. (Thankfully, they played Pat Cummins. Don't know what he was doing on the bench, warming the seat for 4-5 matches. A player who is the number one fast bowler in the world, a World Cup winner, captain of Australia, was made to sit on the bench)," Ravi Shastri said on-air while commentating in Hindi during the MI vs KKR clash.

Cummins' return to the team helped KKR get the better of bottom-placed Mumbai Indians in what was a crucial tie for the Kolkata franchise. The win meant that KKR kept their slim hopes alive of reaching the playoffs.

KKR are currently in seventh place in the IPL points table with 10 points from 12 games.

On Monday, Venkatesh Iyer (43) and Nitish Rana (43) starred with the bat as KKR posted 165 for nine. At one time, it seemed like KKR would easily touch the 200-run mark but a stunning spell from Jasprit Bumrah, who took his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL, blew KKR's lower order away.

In the chase, despite a half-century from Ishan Kishan, MI's lacklustre batting cost them the game. Mumbai were bowled out for a paltry 113 in 17.3 overs, with Cummins taking three wickets and Andre Russell chipping in with two.