Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle. Rohit Sharma works it towards long on. He will retain the strike with this single. 105 runs needed off 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Dragged down, on middle. Ishan Kishan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and quicker from Abhishek Sharma, around middle. Rohit mistimes his pull towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Excellent use of the feet! Tosses it up, on off. Rohit shimmies down the track and launches it over long on for a biggie.
9.2 overs (1 Run) An overpitched ball, outside off. Ishan drills it to long on for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Abhishek drifts this one on the pads. Rohit misses his nudge on the leg side. The ball ricochets off the pad for a leg bye.
Abhishek Sharma is into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Good-length ball, angling in from middle. Rohit Sharma looks to flick it but he misses and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls towards T Natarajan at fine leg for a leg bye.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Umran hits the deck hard, around off. Ishan Kishan flat-bats it to long on for one run.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball, shaping away from outside off. Ishan Kishan throws his bat at it but fails to make any connection.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling across the batter. Ishan Kishan looks to cut but he misses.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A bumper, around middle and leg. Ishan Kishan looks to flick but he gets a top edge and it flies over the third man fence for a biggie.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A low full toss, around leg. Rohit misses his whip on the leg side and gets hit on his pad. The batters cross for a leg bye.
8.1 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Another bumper, angling in from middle. Rohit Sharma misses his pull. The ball ricochets off his helmet and races away to the fence. The umpire though signals a boundary. The leg umpire signals a no ball, as this was the second ball of the over that was over the shoulder. Free hit will continue.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A short ball, around off. Rohit Sharma lets it through to the keeper. Free Hit will continue.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Umran starts with a beamer, outside off. Ishan Kishan fails to get any bat on it. Nicholas Pooran behind the sticks does not gather the ball cleanly and the batters take a bye. Free Hit to follow.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length ball, on middle. Ishan Kishan squeezes it out to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle. Rohit Sharma drills it to long on. A single taken!
7.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Ishan Kishan drives it towards extra cover for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rohit Sharma cuts it towards deep cover for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Kishan cuts it towards backward point for a run.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, angling in from middle. Ishan Kishan tucks it towards short fine leg.
DRINKS! Mumbai are off to a good start as they are keeping the required run rate in check. Hyderabad have not done that bad as well. They have bowled well but failed to open the wickets coloumn. The middle phase will be very crucial for both teams.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Kishan drives it to long off and takes a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on a length and turning in late. Rohit works it to long on for one run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, well outside off. Kishan cuts it behind square on the off side for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Rohit Sharma eases it to long on and collects a run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle. Ishan Kishan chips it towards long on and rotates the strike.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Kishan defends it out watchfully.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, on a length, on middle. Ishan Kishan mistimes his pull shot behind square on the leg side for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Mumbai are 51/0.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Rohit Sharma drives it to mid off and takes a run. 50 comes up for Mumbai.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Rohit Sharma skips down the track and punches it towards cover.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) A slower ball, full and outside off. Rohit slices it wide of the deep cover fielder and takes a couple of runs.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling away from outside off. Sharma cuts hard but it goes straight to the point fielder, on the bounce.
5.1 overs (1 Run) This is a full ball, on middle and leg. Ishan Kishan flicks it to deep mid-wicket and settles for a run.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower ball, down the leg side. Kishan misses his whip on the leg side. Wided!
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 194, are 93/0. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.