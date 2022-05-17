Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, cut away to deep point for a single. Pooran off the mark here.
Nicholas Pooran walks out to bat.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Such a soft dismissal and Priyam Garg will be disappointed with himself. Overpitched and around off. Garg pushes it with a straight bat, back to Ramandeep Singh who gets low and takes it cleanly. The ball sticks a bit and Garg ends up playing it back to the bowler. Mumbai finally getting the breakthrough. They will look to build on this now.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Slower again, length and outside off. Tripathi steers it to short third man for another run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Garg opens the face of the bat and plays it to backward point for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On middle. Tripathi puts his skates on and drills it to long on for a single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Luck favors the brave! A length ball, outside off. Rahul Tripathi cuts it hard and uppishly to point where Mayank Markande leaps but the ball evades his hands for a boundary.
Strategic break! The pair of Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi has taken the attack to Mumbai's bowlers and they have laid a solid foundation for the batters to follow. Mumbai will need to break this ominous-looking partnership sooner rather than later, if they are to restrict Hyderabad to a par score. Ramandeep Singh comes into the attack now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to covers.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Garg is playing so freely here as if there is no pressure on him! Tossed up, on off. Garg slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket where the ball bounces just in front of the ropes.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, on off. Tripathi pushes it to covers for another easy single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Priyam works it to point for a single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation! Fuller and on middle. Garg presses forward and reverse sweeps it through point as Jasprit Bumrah lets it through his hands for a boundary.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Both the spinners are failing to hit the line! Floated and on the pads. Garg tickles it past short fine leg for a brace.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Better ball from Yadav! Flatter, at a good pace and around off. Tripathi punches off the back foot to covers.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too full but again down the leg side. Tripathi misses his sweep.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and angling on the pads, swept behind square on the leg side for a couple.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slants a full ball down the leg side. Tripathi misses his flick.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! tossed up, touch quicker and around off. Tripathi skips down and goes inside-out over covers and wide of long off for a boundary. Rahul Tripathi looks in really good touch.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Too full and outside off, pushed to deep cover for a run.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! IN THE AIR AND OVER THE FENCE! Tossed up, full and on off. Garg kneels and slog-sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
7.1 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, length and outside off, it grips on the surface. Garg looks to push but misses.
6.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Flighted ball, full and outside off, it turns away a bit. Tripathi steps down to sweep but misses and Kishan, behind the stumps, whips the bails off in a flash. He appeals and the replay shows no bat was involved in the process while Tripathi had his back foot grounded.
Stumping-check! Rahul Tripathi has missed his sweep and Ishan Kishan behind the sticks has disturbed the stumps quite quickly. The umpire has sent it upstairs. The replay shows that Tripathi had his back foot grounded.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one more.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. Tripathi drops it to point and scampers across for a quick single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on off. Garg opens his body and pushes it wide of long on for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on middle. Tripathi works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Markande starts with a flatter ball, outside off. Garg punches it to deep cover for a single.
Mayank Markande comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off, it is pushed through covers for a single. Kane Williamson coming down the order has worked for Hyderabad as they finish the Powerplay nicely at 57 for 1.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This was a freebie! Short and down the leg side. Garg pulls it, not off the middle but dispatches it to the shorter side at deep backward square leg for a biggie.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Tripathi dabs it to third man for a single. 50 up as well!
5.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to deep square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Sanjay Yadav is the culprit! Sams bangs a bouncer, on middle. Garg tries to take him on as he tries to pull but gets a top edge and the ball goes high in the air. Sanjay Yadav at deep square leg, runs across to his right and Jasprit Bumrah from short fine leg converges as well but it was Yadav who called for it and eventually drops it. Two runs taken.
5.1 overs (0 Run) An off-pace delivery, full and outside off. Garg tries to push but misses.
