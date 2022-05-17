Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
What a game! What an entertaining game of cricket this was! And surely, Tim David had the game in his palms but his wicket changed the fortunes for Mumbai! Hyderabad will be relieved as the win means they keep their playoffs hope alive.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A length ball, around middle. Ramandeep Singh gets across and tonks it way over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum. Hyderabad win by 3 runs!
19.5 overs (0 Run) This is excellent bowling! A pinpoint yorker from Fazalhaq Farooqi around off. Ramandeep Singh digs it out.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A wayward ball, around leg. Ramandeep Singh sits back and just helps it on its way towards fine leg for a boundary. 10 runs needed off 2 balls.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) AERIAL BUT SAFE! A yorker-length ball, outside off. Ramandeep Singh toe-ends it yet again, in the air towards the mid off region. Two runs taken yet again. 14 runs needed off 3 balls.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Another ball that is full and outside off. Ramandeep Singh throws his bat at it. The ball goes off the toe end, high in the air towards the vacant mid off region for a brace.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Fazalhaq Farooqi goes full and wide, outside off. Ramandeep Singh looks to swing hard but he fails to make any connection.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A full ball, well outside off. Ramandeep Singh lets it be. Wided!
The 26-run over is followed by a maiden 19th over. Superb stuff by Bhuvneshwar Kumar! 19 runs are needed off the last over. Fazalhaq Farooqi will bowl it.
18.6 overs (0 Run) DOUBLE WICKET-MAIDEN! A full ball, around middle and leg. Jasprit Bumrah digs it out towards square leg. 19 runs needed of the last over.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Another brilliant yorker, around leg. Jasprit Bumrah fails to get his bat down in time. The ball misses the leg stump by a whisker.
18.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker, angling in from middle and leg. Jasprit Bumrah looks to dig it out but he misses. Excellent bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar!
18.3 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, on a length, outside off. Jasprit Bumrah looks to tap it towards point. He gets a thick inside edge back towards the keeper.
Jasprit Bumrah walks out to the middle.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! This is a very full ball, outside off. Sanjay Yadav manages to only slice it towards Jagadeesha Suchith (sub) at deep point who takes a sitter. Mumbai are making a mess of this chase.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A full ball, well outside off. Sanjay Yadav swings hard but he misses.
Sanjay Yadav comes in.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! T Natarajan has the last laugh! The damage has been done though! Back of a length, around off. David mistimes his heave back towards the bowler. T Natarajan half-stops it. The ball goes towards the sticks and Tim David looks to steal a run. T Natarajan goes towards the ball quickly and disturbs the stumps. David is well short of his crease.
A run out appeal and Tim David has already started to walk back. T Natarajan has removed the bails and David is out.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Three in a row! T Natarajan misses his mark and serves a half-volley, around off. Tim David tonks it way over the long on fence for a massive biggie. 114 meters six from the big man!
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BACK-TO-BACK SIXES! Tim David ON THE CHARGE! Another full toss, around leg. David powers it over the deep square leg fence for a massive fence.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACKED! A juicy full toss, around leg. Tim David whips it way over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
17.2 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, on off. Tim David hits it straight back to the bowler. T Natarajan fails to stop the ball and it hits the stumps at the bowler's end.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! T Natarajan errs in line and spills it down leg. David misses his flick and the umpire calls it wide.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! T Natarajan goes for a wide yorker but he ends up serving a low full toss. David frees his arms and sends it sailing over the extra cover fence for a maximum.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A very full ball, well outside off. Tim David lets it be. Wided!
16.6 overs (1 Run) A full ball, outside off. Tim David drills it to long off for one run. 45 runs needed off 18 balls.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss, around middle. David whips it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
Ramandeep Singh walks out.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Oh, dear! Such an unfortunate way to get out, especially at this stage! A yorker-length ball, on off. David hits it straight back to the bowler. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets a hand to it and the ball goes on to hit the stumps at the bowler's end. Tristan Stubbs was backing way too far and he departs now. Mumbai in deep trouble now!
16.3 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Great running between the wickets! A full ball, on middle. Tim David drills it to long on and comes back for the second run. Aiden Markram picks the ball up from long on and throws it towards the keeper. Nicholas Pooran collects the ball and whips the bails off. The replays though show that David was well inside the crease.
A run out appeal! Nicholas Pooran whips the bails off but Tim David slides his bat right on time. Not out it is.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and just outside off. Stubbs digs it out towards extra cover. The batters cross ends.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker, around leg. Tim David tucks it towards short fine leg and takes a quick single.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) This is full and well outside off. Tim David drives it towards deep extra cover for a single. 54 runs needed off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Another delivery, yorker length, on middle and leg. Stubbs squeezes it out towards mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Into the blockhole, outside off. David digs it out towards long off for a run. Much better line from T Natarajan.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) A yorker-length ball, around leg. David flicks it behind square on the leg side for a brace.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! A full ball, outside off. David creams this one past the diving fielder at extra cover for another boundary.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent timing on that one! A full ball, on middle. Tim David flicks it through the mid-wicket region. Abhishek Sharma there dives to his right but half-stops it. Boundary.
