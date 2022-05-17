Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.1 overs (0 Run) A low dipping full toss, outside off. Kane Williamson fails to get his bat on it. Dot to start the final over.
Who will bowl the last over of the innings? Kane Williamson it is.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off. Sundar tries to slog it but miscues it completely. The ball ricochets on his pads and rolls on the deck. No boundaries but still 11 comes off it.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Too full and outside off. Sundar drives it to deep cover for a brace.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Meredith bangs it hard into the pitch, on the slower side and outside off. Washington Sundar tries to ramp it away but misses. The umpire takes his time before signaling a wide and Rohit Sharma is not happy with it.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Sundar carves it over backward point and this time Sanjay Yadav from third man puts in a great effort to save a couple of runs. This is a good comeback from Mumbai.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker, on middle. Williamson digs it out to short third man for a run.
18.2 overs (3 Runs) Three runs! A length ball, outside off. Sundar punches it past cover. Tilak Varma runs from long off and puts in a full-length dive to save a single for his team.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries to stay away from the arc but serves it way outside off. Sundar swings and misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, into the wicket, on off. Kane Williamson tucks it to the leg side and looks for the second run but settles for a single in the end.
Washington Sundar walks in at number 7.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! This is full and angling across, outside off. Aiden Markram tries to heave it but gets a top edge and Tim David takes it at long off. A flurry of wickets for Hyderabad and they are losing their momentum.
17.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker around off. Aiden Markram blocks it back to the bowler. Kane Williamson was short of his crease but Singh blocked him from running back. No damage done though.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off. Williamson squeezes it to point and takes a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. pushes it to covers.
Kane Williamson walks out to bat.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A couple of quick wickets for Mumbai and they will try and end the innings on a high! Still, a great innings from Rahul Tripathi! He has done his work superbly. Ramandeep Singh changes the angle and comes 'round the wicket and serves it on a length and outside off. Rahul Tripathi swings across but manages a top edge and it flies to long on where Tilak Varma pouches it.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Markram punches it to long off for a single.
Ramandeep Singh (2-0-18-1) comes back to bowl.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
Aiden Markram walks out to bat.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Brilliant catch from Mayank Markande and Mumbai have a breakthrough! Pitched up, on middle. Pooran flicks it but is a touch late into his shot. He hits it to deep square leg where Mayank Markande dives forward and takes it. He signals it's out but the umpire still wants to take it upstairs. The replay shows Markande has his fingers underneath and it's a fair catch. End of a good knock from Pooran!
Is that a clean catch? Mayank Markande at deep square leg claims that he has taken the catch cleanly. The replays roll in and the TV umpire feels that Markande has his fingers underneath the ball.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs a slower bouncer, outside off. Pooran thinks to ramp it away but pulls his bat away in the end.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, swept to deep square leg for a single.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! PICK UP SHOT! Overpitched and on the pads. Tripathi shuffles across and flicks it aerially and over mid-wicket for a biggie. Riley Meredith is already under tremendous pressure.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through covers for a single.
Strategic break! Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran are batting with intent and Hyderabad are on the verge of posting a mammoth total on the board here! Mumbai will need to get the breakthrough at the earliest, if they are to restrict Hyderabad to a chaseable total. Riley Meredith (2-0-24-0) is back on.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 15 runs off the over! Yet another beautiful shot from Tripathi! A length ball, outside off. Rahul Tripathi waits and carves it to point, the fielder in the deep runs to his right but the ball races into the fence.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Tripathi stands across on the off side and Sams serves it full and wide outside off. Left alone by Tripathi.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good thinking from Tripathi! A length ball, around leg. Tripathi shuffles back and across to pull it over short fine leg for a boundary.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! What an innings this has been from Rahul Tripathi! A length ball, around off. Tripathi swings his arms and lofts it over long on for a huge maximum.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle at 111.4 kph. Pooran pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling outside off. Tripathi cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
