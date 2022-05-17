Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch from Priyam Garg! Outstanding stuff from Garg! Short of a length and on middle, this was under 140 clicks. Daniel Sams tries to get on top of the bounce but is hurried through his shot as he looks to pull and mistimes it completely. He hits it to mid-wicket where Priyam Garg times his jump to perfection and takes a stunner. He jumps and catches it over his head. Umran Malik gets his third and Mumbai are falling apart here.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short and angling down the leg side. Sams lets it through. A wide.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. David works it through covers for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) This was at 144.7 kph. Short of a length and on off. Sams is hurried and it goes off the splice and past backward point for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, on a length. Sams shuffles inside his crease and nudges it to mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. David splices it to deep point for a single.
Tim David walks out to bat.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Umran Malik strikes again and he is delighted! A length ball, outside off. Varma tries to go big on the off side but the bat turns in his hand and the ball goes off the higher part and balloons to extra cover where Kane Williamson takes an easy catch. Good pace again from Malik and he gets his reward.
Change of ends for Umran Malik.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling outside off, slower. Sams swings and misses. 71 runs needed in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is pushed to long on for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Length and down the leg ide. Varma misses his flick.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow! Excellent running once again! This is around off. Varma punches it to point and takes a quick single. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end and Sams was on his toes for that, he calls for a quick run and they make it!
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Short in length and on middle. Varma gets into the position quickly and pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Sams steps across and tucks it to deep square leg for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle. Sams gets low and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for one.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Superb running by these two! Tossed up, on middle. Sams pushes it to long on. They take the first one with ease but Markram is a bit late to the ball and they run back for a quick second.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, outside off, spinning in, it is pulled to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver! A slot ball, on the pads. Sams opens the body and dispatches it over square leg for a biggie.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Superb delivery! A quicker ball, angling on middle. Varma looks to flick but gets a leading edge to short third man. They take a quick single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, drilled down to long on for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) JUST SHORT! Short in length and around off, around 144 clicks. Varma is too late as he tries to dab it down the ground but it goes off the shoulder of the bat and lobs in front of the running backward point fielder. Good comeback from Umran Malik after leaking runs in the first over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and around off. Varma drops it to backward point.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On the hips, it is tucked behind square on the leg side.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bangs a bouncer and on off. Varma leaves it alone. A wide given for height.
Tilak Varma walks out to bat.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Now the other opener departs as well! Hyderabad are back into the game! A length ball, on middle, at 145.2 kph. Kishan skips down and tries to flick it over but does not time it well. He hits it to mid-wicket where Priyam Garg runs back and takes a superb catch.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Kishan mistimes his punch to cover.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 100 comes up! Shorter and around off. Kishan just uses the pace of it as he ramps it to third man for one bounce four. The fielder was standing fine there but pace wins the race.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Kishan leans and wrists it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Sams lofts it to long off for a single.
Daniel Sams walks in at number 3.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rohit Sharma goes and Wankhede goes pin-drop silent! Sundar drops it short and around off, as Rohit skips down the track. Sharma gets on the back foot quickly to pull it and hits it well enough but he tries to chase the longer side. Jagadeesha Suchith (sub) at deep mid-wicket takes an easy catch. Hyderabad finally break the opening partnership.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On middle. Kishan uses his feet to push it to long off for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle. Sharma powers his pull shot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but Rohit won't mind it! Shorter and on top of off. Rohit Sharma backs away and looks to cut but gets an outside edge and it races away to the third man fence.
