Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle and leg. Nicholas Pooran flicks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Rahul Tripathi steers it to third man for one run.
13.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR TRIPATHI! This is tossed up, well outside off. Tripathi gets forward and sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a run. He continues his fine form in the Indian T20 League.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A googly, on a length, around leg and turning away late. Pooran nudges it around the corner for a single.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! POORAN ON THE CHARGE! Floated, full and around middle. Pooran kneels and slog-sweeps it way over the deep mid-wicket fence for a massive biggie.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is tossed up, outside off. Nicholas Pooran clears his front leg and whacks it over the extra cover fielder. It didn't come of the middle of the bat, the ball bounces in front of the ropes. Boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and outside off. Rahul Tripathi drives it down to long off and rotates the strike.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on a length, around off. Nicholas Pooran tucks it to the leg side for one run.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on middle and leg. Nicholas Pooran flicks it behind square on the leg side and takes a single to end the over!
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Brilliant pick-up shot from the southpaw! A length ball, around leg. Pooran sits back, gets inside the line of the delivery and whips it over the deep backward square leg fence for a biggie.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just clears the ropes! A full ball, well outside off. Pooran slices it over the long off region for a maximum.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Tripathi steers it towards third man and rotates the strike.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) An overpitched ball, around middle. Rahul Tripathi flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Nicholas Pooran taps it to the off side and gets to the other end.
Riley Meredith is back on. He went for 7 runs in his first over.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another low and dipping full toss. Tripathi gets under it this time and dispatches it straight back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) This is a length ball, just outside off. Pooran miscues his slog to the left of the deep mid-wicket fielder for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A dipping full toss, outside off. Rahul Tripathi drags it towards long on for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower ball, full and outside off. Tripathi lets it be. Wided!
11.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Nicholas Pooran tucks it to the leg side and gets to the other end.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Rahul Tripathi swings hard but it goes off the thick inside edge towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, into the surface, around leg. Pooran sits back and eases it to long on for a run.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, angling in from outside off. Tripathi blocks it towards cover.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Bumrah hits the deck hard, around off. Rahul Tripathi defends it watchfully.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Change of pace from Bumrah, a slower ball, on a length, around off. Pooran looks to defend but he gets a thick outside edge. The ball bounces in front of the keeper who fails to stop it cleanly. The batters cross ends.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Another ball that is on a length, angling in from off. Nicholas Pooran blocks it solidly.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Bumrah comes 'round the wicket and serves a length ball, around off. Nicholas Pooran defends it out.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! A length ball, around leg. Pooran tickles it through the fine leg region. Sanjay Yadav there, moves to his left, puts in a dive but he half-stops it and the ball touches the ropes.
