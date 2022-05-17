Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Terrific stuff from Rohit Sharma who is just dealing in sixes here! On a length and around off. Rohit Sharma kneels and paddles it all the way over deep backward square leg for a biggie. Good start so far by Mumbai.
4.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is hit to deep square leg for a single.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row and Kishan is finding his mojo here! Pitched up on off. Ishan smacks it wide of mid off for a boundary.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aerial and just past the fielder! Short of a length, outside off. Kishan dabs it to the left of short third man where Bhuvneshwar Kumar dives but it is just out of his reach. It races away to the fence.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Didn't time it well! Fuller and on middle. Rohit makes room and smashes it off the cue end to mid on. A single is taken.
4.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Sharma punches it sweetly but straight to the cover fielder.
T Natarajan comes to bowl now. He replaces Washington Sundar.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent stuff from Bhuvi! Follows Sharma on the leg side with a yorker. Rohit digs it out on the off side and takes a quick single.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Kishan whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Ishan Kishan is struggling with timing here.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Kumar sees Kishan take the charge and serves a length ball, outside off, was slower as well. Kishan swings across and misses.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on top of the middle stump. Kishan blocks it out.
3.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on the pads, it is whipped to deep square leg for a single.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Second six already for Rohit! He anticipates a short ball, it is on a length though but Rohit Sharma picks the length early and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles it around off. Ishan keeps it out. 10 runs off the over.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight as an arrow! This is too full and around off, spinning away. Kishan clears his front leg and hammers it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Sharma punches it to covers for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Rohit Sharma takes the charge but only to push it back to Sundar.
2.2 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, on middle, Kishan plays it to mid-wicket for a single.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up, drifting on the pads. Kishan sweeps it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
Washington Sundar comes into the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, it is hit to mid off. Kishan wants a single but is sent back.
1.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! Full ball, was slower and around off. Rohit shuffles across and lofts it over long on for a biggie.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Slants it on a length and on middle. Rohit tucks it to square leg.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball on middle. Sharma pushes it to the left of mid on. No run there. Watchful start by Mumbai!
1.2 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle. Kishan eases it to mid on for a quick single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling into Rohit, it is flicked in front of square on the leg side for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? Bhuvneshwar Kumar it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Just two runs off it, a good start by Fazalhaq Farooqi! A length ball, outside off. Kishan shoulders arms to it.
0.5 over (1 Run) A quick single and Rohit is off the mark! On a length and on middle, it is flicked to mid-wicket for a sharp single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Four dots now! Length ball on off. Sharma on his toes, taps it to backward point.
0.3 over (0 Run) There is a late swing on it, a length ball, outside off. Rohit has a feel for it but misses. Three dots then.
0.2 over (0 Run) Straight on the pads, Rohit flicks it to mid-wicket.
0.1 over (0 Run) Fuller ball, angling outside off. Sharma reaches to it and pushes to covers.
0.1 over (1 Run) Wide! Farooqi serves a full ball but way over the tramline. Sharma leaves it alone for a wide.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 194, are 47/0. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.