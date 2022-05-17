Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bumrah goes for a yorker but ends up serving a low full toss, around off, Tripathi drives it past the mid off fielder and bags another boundary. 15 runs off the over!
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! A length ball, around off. Rahul Tripathi hangs back and just guides it past the diving fielder at short third man for a boundary this time. Clever batting from Tripathi. Bumrah under pressure now!
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! That is a cracking shot from Rahul Tripathi! Bumrah changes his length and hurls a short ball, angling in from off. Tripathi sits back and swivel-pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a biggie.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, angling in from outside off. Rahul Tripathi prods and defends it towards the backward point fielder.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Bumrah serves a pinpoint yorker, around middle. Rahul Tripathi does well to squeeze it out.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Aerial but safe! Bumrah begins with a length ball, on middle. Priyam Garg chips it towards the on side and the ball falls just short of Mayank Markande at mid on. A single taken.
Jasprit Bumrah is into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Much better length from the debutant! Flatter and quicker, on a length, around off. Tripathi stays back and taps it towards the short third man fielder.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! UP AND OVER! Floated, on a length, around off. Rahul Tripathi goes inside-out over extra cover and collects a boundary. Top shot!
3.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but the umpire says no! Tossed up, just outside off. Rahul Tripathi looks to sweep by getting forward but he misses and gets hit on his pad. The impact might have been outside off.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Floated, full and on middle and leg. Tripathi kneels and sweeps it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Rahul Tripathi pushes it towards mid on.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Yadav starts with a yorker-length ball, around off. Rahul digs it out towards cover.
Sanjay Yadav, on his debut, will bowl now.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not where Priyam Garg intended it to go, but he will take that! This is full and outside off. Garg skips down the track and looks to smack it over mid off. Although, he gets it from the outer half of the blade, over the extra cover fielder. The ball races away to the fence.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! On a length, around middle. Rahul Tripathi looks to flick but he gets a bit early into his shot. The ball goes off the shoulder of the bat, towards deep square leg for a single.
Rahul Tripathi walks out at number 3.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Daniel Sams gets the breakthrough and the in-form Abhishek Sharma has to walk back to the hut! This is a length ball, around off. Abhishek sits back and looks to go over the mid off fielder. However, he mistimes his shot and the ball goes high in the air towards Mayank Markande at mid off who settles under it and pouches it with ease. Hyderabad lose their first wicket.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Priyam Garg tucks it around the corner and settles for a run.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! GARG IS OFF THE MARK! A short ball, around leg. Garg swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side to bag a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Abhishek Sharma taps it towards backward point. The fielder there fails to grab the ball and the batters collect a run.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Another ball, just outside off. But this time the ball jags back in late. Garg looks to defend but he misses as the ball sneaks through the gap between his bat and pad. Lovely bowling.
1.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good-length ball, around the corridor of uncertainty and jagging away just that little bit. Garg has a poke at it but the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
1.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around leg. Abhishek Sharma mistimes his pull shot, just wide of the square leg fielder. Tristan Stubbs there collects the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but he misses by a big margin. A single taken.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Meredith runs in and hits the deck hard, around off. Abhishek Sharma taps it towards backward point.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, angling in from middle. Abhishek Sharma flicks it past the mid-wicket fielder for a brace.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A half-volley from Meredith, just outside off. Abhishek Sharma frees his arms and carves it through the cover region for a boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Riley Meredith.
0.6 over (0 Run) Garg skips down the track, so Sams bangs it into the deck, around middle. Garg ducks underneath watchfully. Good start from the Australian.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! A full ball, around leg. Priyam Garg misses his flick. The ball ricochets off the pads and races away to the fine leg fence. An appeal from the bowler but the umpire is unmoved. Rohit has a chat with the keeper and Daniel Sams, but they don't opt for a review.
0.4 over (1 Run) This is a length ball, just outside off. Abhishek Sharma taps it behind square on the off side and gets to the other end. Hyderabad are up and running!
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length, around off. Abhishek keeps it out.
0.2 over (0 Run) BEAUTY! Good-length delivery, angling in from outside off and then shaping away late after landing. Sharma prods to block but the ball zips past his outside edge. Excellent delivery.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sams starts with a length ball, around middle. Abhishek Sharma blocks it out towards mid on.
We are all set for the action. The Mumbai players are in the huddle while the openers of Hyderabad - Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma make their way out in the middle. Daniel Sams is all set to start with the ball. Here we go...
Nicholas Pooran is up for a chat. He says they are just focusing on what they have done as a team. They want to finish on a high and there's a possibility that they can qualify as well but have to win the last two games. Shares that he's doing the job, he has been asked to do but the last couple of games were disappointing. He could have done something special but he ran out of partners. Mentions that he tries to learn every time from the likes of Kane Williamson, Brian Lara, Dale Steyn, and Muttiah Muralitharan, they are legends of this game and have a lot of knowledge as well. On being asked about team Mumbai, he says they have been successful in the last couple of games, they are picking up some decent momentum but they are looking forward to the challenge.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad, says that they wanted to bat first anyway. Adds that it looks like a dry surface and they want to put up a good total on the board. Informs that they have made a couple of changes to their side - Priyam Garg and Fazalhaq Farooqi come in for Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen respectively. Says that Priyam Garg will be opening the batting for them.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says they will bowl first, they just want to try different things and bowling first is working for them as well. Informs there are two changes, two spinners are out and Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav come in. Admits they have to keep an eye on certain players and for the team's future as well. Mentions that the core group should continue to play and they thought about resting some players but they will try it out in the last game.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg (In for Shashank Singh), Kane Williamson (C), Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi (In for Marco Jansen), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanjay Yadav (On debut) (In for Hrithik Shokeen), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Mayank Markande (In for Kumar Kartikeya), Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.
TOSS - Mumbai have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is near the pitch. He says the wicket as always looks a very good one. Adds there isn't a lot of grass, and whatever little there is, is dry. Mentions there are some cracks, and the spinners should come into play and pace off the ball, should control the middle overs. Shares the wickets at this stage of the competition look torn and 170-180 should be a par score. Informs runs on the board will be important as dew has not played a big factor.
Hyderabad are coming into this clash at the back of five losses in a row and finds themselves in deep trouble. They need to win their remaining two games by a good margin and hope that the other results go their way. They have a solid bowling attack but it is their batters who have been inconsistent throughout the season. Can the Orange Army put on a show at Wankhede, or will Mumbai spoil Hyderabad's party and register yet another win? We shall find that soon. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
Mumbai have been well below-par this season but they have managed to find some form in the latter half of the tournament, having won three out of their last four games. They were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race, but having said that, Rohit Sharma and his troops would be itching to end the season on a high with more wins under their belt.
Hello and a warm welcome to game number 65 of the Indian T20 League, where Mumbai will take on Hyderabad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The 5-time champions will be playing for pride, while the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad would be looking to get a comprehensive win, as they still have a slim chance of making it to the playoffs.
...MATCH DAY...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 46/1. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.