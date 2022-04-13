Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, full and outside off. Tilak Varma drives it to long off and settles for a single. 94 runs needed off 60 balls.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It is raining sixes at the moment! A slower ball, into the wicket, around leg. Varma shuffles across a bit, gets under it and just helps it on its way over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, angling across the batter from outside off. Tilak Varma looks to cut but the ball beats his outside edge.
9.3 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, into the wicket, around middle. Dewald Brevis skips down the track and eases it to long on for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around middle. Varma gets inside the line of the ball and tucks it around the corner for a run.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Everything going in Mumbai's way at the moment! A short ball, around off. Tilak Varma looks to pull but it flies off the top edge, over the keeper and into the third man fence.
Strategic break! The match has taken an abysmal turn for Mumbai quite early on but the youngster, Dewald Brevis took the matter in his own hands. He racked up 28 runs off Chahar's first over to get the asking rate back on track. Mumbai batters will just focus on building partnerships and taking it deep. Punjab, on the flip side would a tad disappointed by giving away the moment to the opposition. They need to restart their bowling effort, as Dewald Brevis seems to be batting on a different pitch.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHOAAA! BREVIS, YOU BEAUTY! 29 runs off the over and Mumbai are back in this contest. Another ball, tossed up, outside off. Brevis gets to the pitch of the ball and tonks it way over the long on fence for a maximum.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THREE MAXIMUMS IN A ROW! This is excellent batting from the youngster! Chahar errs in length and serves a short ball, outside off. Brevis rocks back and whacks it over the long on fence for a massive biggie. Chahar under the pump against his former team here.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BREVIS MEANS BUSINESS! A loopy ball, full and outside off. Brevis gets forward and slog-sweeps it way over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! This is tossed up, on middle. Brevis prods and sends it sailing way over the long on fence for a maximum.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHACKED! A short ball, around off. Dewald Brevis rocks back and hammers it back past the bowler. The ball races away to the long on fence.
8.1 overs (1 Run) This is darted on the pads. Tilak Varma nudges it around the corner and rotates the strike.
Change. Rahul Chahar comes into the attack now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and outside off. Dewald Brevis drives it through cover for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Tough to call it a dropped catch but there was a chance nonetheless! A low full toss, around off. Tilak Varma strokes it straight back to the bowler. Liam Livingstone gets down low to his right but gets only a hand on it. The ball rolls away behind him for a run.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nails his cut shot this time and plays it very fine! Slightly short and just outside off. Varma sits back and cuts it past the diving fielder at point for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Brevis cuts it towards deep cover for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, on a length and going on with the angle, from middle. Tilak Varma works it to deep mid-wicket for one run.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Liam starts with a flatter ball, on a length, around off. Tilak Varma rocks back and looks to cut it hard. It takes the thick outside edge and races away to the third man fence.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Varma cuts it hard through cover but there is a fielder stationed in the deep. A single taken.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Tilak Varma sits back in his crease and looks to cut hard but fails to get any bat on it.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Dewald Brevis drives it wide of the mid off fielder for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, well outside off. Dewald Brevis has a wild swing at it but fails to make any connection.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Brevis is on the charge! A short ball, around middle. Brevis stands tall and pulls it just over the deep square leg fielder for a maximum.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and well outside off. Tilak Varma sits back and guides it towards third man. The batters cross ends.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball, wide outside off, outside the tramline as well. Tilak Varma chases but fails to connect. Wide called.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, on a length, around off. Brevis taps it towards backward point. A dot to end the over. Mumbai are 42/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Brevis! Singh bowls it full and around off. Brevis steps out a bit and drives it past the mid off fielder for another boundary.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! That made a cracking sound of the bat! Short of a length, just outside off. Brevis stands tall and caresses it through the cover-point region for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, shaping away from outside off. Dewald Brevis looks to push it through cover but the ball beats his outside edge.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, jagging back in from middle. Dewald Brevis drives but finds the mid on fielder.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Varma stays back and guides it towards third man for a single.
